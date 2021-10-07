Passengers: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt reveal the strangest place they had sex

Chris Pratt is undoubtedly more adventurous than Jennifer Lawrence as far as sex is concerned, this is what we discovered thanks to a 2016 interview related to the promotional tour of Passengers, a film directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts.

During an episode of the Australian radio show KISS Summer Fling, host Sophie Monk asked the two stars: “What is the most adventurous place you have ever had sex? “To which Pratt immediately responded by shouting:”On the plane! On the plane!“.

J-Law on the other hand, despite her rather exuberant attitude, is much more reserved in the bedroom: “I’m sorry, I really have nothing for you, no exciting stories, I like to be safe. That’s what really turns me on, feeling safe. ”

Jennifer Lawrence, on her own admission, was so nervous about the sex scenes with Chris Pratt featured in Passengers that she finally decided to go for the bottle: “I got really drunk, I was too nervous. Chris is married, for me that was the first time I kissed a married man and guilt is the worst feeling you can have when you have the cameras on you. I knew it was my job but I couldn’t tell my stomach which was trying to kill me right now“.