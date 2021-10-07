Passengers, plot and trailer of the film tonight on Rai Movie, Thursday 7 October





Passengers the film tonight on Rai Movie Thursday 7 October, plot and trailer

Passengers is the movie on the air tonight Thursday 7 October 2021 on Rai Movie in prime time, a 2016 film, written and by Jon Spaiths and directed by Morten Tyldum and set in space. Spaiths wrote the screenplay in 2007 but the project then passed between different hands, even between those of Gabriele Muccino. Initially the protagonists were to be Reese Witherspoon and Keanue Reeves.

Only in 2014 when Sony took the rights and brought a budget of 90 million as a dowry, the project came to life with the arrival of the director Tyldum. The collection in the USA was 100 million dollars while worldwide it reached 303 million dollars.

Passengers the plot of the film on Rai Movie

Let’s find out the plot of Passengers the film aired tonight on Rai Movie to decide if it could be ideal for our TV evening.

Set in the future, the film tells the story of the fully automated spaceship Avalon making a 120-year journey to the Homestaad II colony named after the company that also owns the spaceship. On board there are 258 hibernating crew members and 5,000 passengers, all of whom for various reasons have decided to leave the earth.

During the trip the collision with a meteorite field causes some malfunctions including the awakening of the mechanical engineer Jim Preston who comes back to life 90 years earlier than the others. Realizing that he is the only one awake, he realizes that there has been a problem and that the journey is not over. His only company are androids and robots but after a year you decide to awaken the journalist Aurora. But a breakdown and Jim’s illegal move cause several problems.

The trailer

Here is the Italian trailer of the film

Where can I find it in streaming

The film Passengers is streaming live on RaiPlay and is also in the Netflix catalog, it is also available for rent and / or purchase on Google Play / YouTube, TIMVision, Rakuten Tv, Apple Tv, Infinity +, Amazon Prime Video Store and Chili.

The cast

Here is the main cast of the film

Jennifer Lawrence: Aurora Lane

Chris Pratt: Jim Preston

Michael Sheen: Arthur

Laurence Fishburne: Gus Mancuso

Andy García: Captain Norris

Julee Cerda: instructor

Vince Foster: Executive Officer

Kara Flowers: Communications Officer

Jesus Mendoza: Hector, robot waiter

