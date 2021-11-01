Passengers: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Jennifer Lawrence

After distinguishing himself for films Headhunters – The head hunter And The Imitation Game, the Norwegian director Morten Tyldum returned to theaters in 2016 with a sizable sci-fi film. It is about Passengers (here the review), a film that takes you inside a spaceship intent on making a particularly long and complex journey. During this, something will become complicated until the destinies of two passengers are tightened together, called to accomplish something greater. Written by Jon Spaihts, this story had been circulating for some time in Hollywood, waiting for years to find someone willing to invest in it.

There are numerous directors who had been entrusted with the task of bringing it to life, including Italian Gabriele Muccino. Finally, however, it was Tyldum, who declared himself a big fan of the genre, although he did not appreciate the coldness and asepticity that often characterizes the films belonging to this. The director has thus decided to focus mainly on the relationship between the protagonists, who are more important here than the futuristic elements. Furthermore, the story is partially based on the tale 50 Girls 50, published in the 1950s by Ec Comics.

With a collection of over $ 300 million, Passengers it then established itself as a good success, also garnering Academy Award nominations for Best Score and Best Set Design. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Passengers: the plot of the film

When the spaceship Avalon collides with some meteorites, the engineer Jim Peterson awakens from its cryogenic sleep. Soon, however, Jim realizes that he has woken up too early and that, alone on the spaceship, he will face death before he can reach the new Homestead II colony. Jim spends a year in complete isolation, cheered only by the chatter of the robot bartender Arthur. While contemplating making an extreme gesture, the man’s attention is drawn to the beautiful journalist Aurora Lane. Jim decides to awaken her, making her believe it was a fault in her capsule, just as it had happened to him.

In this way, the man intentionally chose the woman’s fate but, having fallen in love with her, he asks Arthur to keep the secret. One day, however, a misunderstanding compromises Jim’s lies and the woman’s reaction is, to say the least, violent and furious. A year later, the chief maintenance engineer also wakes up Gus. The man senses that the spaceship is registering a series of malfunctions. The news will put a strain on Jim and Aurora, who will have to make a decision on their relationship since, if they manage to save the spaceship, they will be sentenced to renamen in orbit for another eighty-eight years.

Passengers: the cast of the film

To interpret the two protagonists Jim and Aurora there are the actors Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence. For this film, the actress was concerned about what it would be like to shoot a sex scene with Chris Pratt, who was married at the time. “It would have been my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in my stomach“He said during an interview. To make matters worse, she had to film this naked. Of course she wouldn’t be shown naked on screen due to the nudity clause, but she would still be naked with her co-star. Eventually he had to get very drunk ahead of the shoot.

Next to them, in the role of the robot bartender Arthur, is the actor Michael Sheen, who said he had a lot of fun in this role. This isn’t the first time Sheen has played a non-human bar owner, having also played one as Castor in Tron: Legacy. There is then Laurence Fishburne in the role of chief engineer Gus Mancuso. Finally, with a cameo, the actor appears Andy Garcia in the role of the captain of the spaceship Norris. In the film, the voice of Emma Clarke as the voice of the spaceship Avalon and that of the screenwriter Spaihts as the voice of Autodoc.

Passengers: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is however possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Passengers it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Tim Vision. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Thursday 7 October at 21:10 On the canal Rai Movie.

