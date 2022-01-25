Passengers stranded at Istanbul airport protest – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, 25 JAN – Some passengers blocked since yesterday at Istanbul airport due to the cancellation of flights and the closure of the connection routes to the city due to a snowstorm have started to protest, asking to be hosted in the hotel. This was reported by various Turkish media by broadcasting videos shared on social media where groups of dozens of people are seen wandering around the airport shouting in English: “We need a hotel”.



A passenger contacted by ANSA who spent 16 hours inside the airport stated that hotel nights were offered only to those who were in transit at Istanbul airport, she had to wait in line to buy food and many were forced to sleep on the floor due to lack of available benches.



The heavy snow that hit Istanbul starting from the weekend caused difficulties in take-off and landing operations at Istanbul airport and the national airline Turkish Airlines canceled almost all its flights yesterday and today until midnight. For the moment, it has only been possible to take off for a flight to Caracas while another one is scheduled to take off for Huston, according to the official Twitter account of the Istanbul airport. (HANDLE).

