Passing from health FP to degree: medical and European clamor

Juan Felipe Rodríguez Ballesta, spokesman for the Inter-institutional Commission for the Bachelor’s Degree.

The representative of all areas of Nursing in Spain, Nursing Unithas released a statement in which they show their rejection of the conversion of the Professional Training of health technicians to university degreesas already published Medical Writing. A rejection that has called the attention, by allusion, of the Higher Sanitary Technicians who consider that this transformation “is a medical and European outcry“.

Upon consideration by Nursing Unit that this request “structurally affects areas of training, care, management and research in Nursing and other professions”, from the Commissions for the University Degree of Higher Health Technicians (Laboratory, Pathological Anatomy-Cytodiagnosis, Image for Diagnosis-Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy and Dosimetry) stress that they want “a healthcare at the forefront of the world’s healthcare systems where all professional groups have their space”.

In addition, the Superior Sanitary Technicians assure that “the only purpose is the patient welfare” and, to achieve this, “each health worker must do it from their professional area.” In this regard, they add that “the Ministry of Health will show its weakness and inefficiency if it does not solve a chronic problem in Spanish Health, such as the training of Higher Health Technicians, putting pressure before reason”. They also state that the organization led by Carlina Darias “faces a unprecedented mobilization this fall“.

Need for transformation to university degree

Faced with “the need to transform Higher Health Technician qualifications into degrees”, these professionals also define it as “a clamor from the medical field, national and Europeanon which the work of technicians, not Nursing, depends functionally, and responds to more than verifiable evidence”. Similarly, from the Commissions for the University Degree they point out that this conversion “supposes improvement and added value for health and citizenshipto have the best possible professionals adapted to the needs of the 21st century”.

“The transformation to Degree of the qualifications of Superior Sanitary Technicians supposes an improvement and an added value for the health and the citizenship”

For all these reasons, these professionals expect “the Minister of Health to fulfill her obligations and make the appropriate decisions to place our Health and its professionals where they undoubtedly have to be.” Some claims that the Superior Sanitary Technicians make directly to “the Administration or appropriate bodies”, in addition to “continuing to work to achieve this objective, before the Ministry of Health and the General Directorate of Professional Regulation“.