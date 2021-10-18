News

Passing: Rebecca Hall film review

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Passing: protagonists and history of other times

Two existences that become faces – and skin – through Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, who just like the whole film do not seem to wear stage costumes ready to be placed in the wardrobe after shooting, but are the masters, the owners, the ladies who live there. Evanescent figures in the soft photography of Eduard Grau, blurred at the edges and never so defined, to reverberate the voluntary uncertainty of one’s own person and not to allow others to be able to distinguish it with accuracy. A drama in which it is Thompson who leaves you breathless, in the evidence of a talent that is the only security that you should never have to question, she too as transported on a journey through time that wants her to be indivisible from the reconstruction of the staging, illuminated each time by his presence.

Loading...
Advertisements

The conflictuality of the theme of Passing it is the way for the work to deal with a discomfort that wants to get to the essence of people and the way in which surviving becomes a demeaning and deceptive stratagem. Denaturalizing oneself only to be able to continue living, feeding the frailties of a woman like Irene in the film who, although firm in her own convictions, finds herself jealous of the “purity” of her friend’s skin, of that candor that has been the canon of a an innate grace that for the African-American community had never seemed attainable. A film that wants to express itself with elegance, the one that Rebecca Hall’s touch is able to outline. A painting that wants to eliminate the “darkness” of the skin, letting only those of the protagonists (and of the communities they recall) leak out, much deeper than what the appearance can initially show, tragically displacing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

790
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
663
News

Cinema, all films out in October
618
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
564
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
509
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
446
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
432
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
402
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
366
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
293
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top