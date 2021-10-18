Passing: Rebecca Hall film review

Passing: protagonists and history of other times

Two existences that become faces – and skin – through Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson, who just like the whole film do not seem to wear stage costumes ready to be placed in the wardrobe after shooting, but are the masters, the owners, the ladies who live there. Evanescent figures in the soft photography of Eduard Grau, blurred at the edges and never so defined, to reverberate the voluntary uncertainty of one’s own person and not to allow others to be able to distinguish it with accuracy. A drama in which it is Thompson who leaves you breathless, in the evidence of a talent that is the only security that you should never have to question, she too as transported on a journey through time that wants her to be indivisible from the reconstruction of the staging, illuminated each time by his presence.

The conflictuality of the theme of Passing it is the way for the work to deal with a discomfort that wants to get to the essence of people and the way in which surviving becomes a demeaning and deceptive stratagem. Denaturalizing oneself only to be able to continue living, feeding the frailties of a woman like Irene in the film who, although firm in her own convictions, finds herself jealous of the “purity” of her friend’s skin, of that candor that has been the canon of a an innate grace that for the African-American community had never seemed attainable. A film that wants to express itself with elegance, the one that Rebecca Hall’s touch is able to outline. A painting that wants to eliminate the “darkness” of the skin, letting only those of the protagonists (and of the communities they recall) leak out, much deeper than what the appearance can initially show, tragically displacing.