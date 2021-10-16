Passing, the review of Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut

A story of women, of comparisons, of unspoken and transformations: this is, only in part, the 1929 novel of the same name by the American In the Larsen on which it was based Rebecca Hall for the Passing which marks his directorial debut. Also written and produced by her, the film has a very particular shape and not only for the chosen black and white, which reflects the world in which it takes place while confusing its polarization.

The Night House, Rebecca Hall’s anguish in the new trailer

The circularity of the story, which welcomes us with a white screen from the light of the day in which the two protagonists meet and greets us under a blanket of white snow, hides a growing tumult, although suffocated by the style and civilization of the characters involved: Irene ‘Rennie’ Redfield and her husband Brian (Tessa Thompson And André Holland) and the unmanageable and restless Clare Kendry of Ruth Negga.

We are in New York, in the late 1920s, just as the African-American cultural movement called Harlem Renaissance. Rennie and Clare are two black women capable of passing themselves off as white who find themselves by chance after so many years. Once childhood friends, the two resume dating, especially due to Clare’s tendency to impose her presence. Gradually attracting the sympathies of her husband, the whole family and the entire social circle of Irene, Clare wreaks havoc in the world of the other, between obsessions, repressions and lies.

The films of the day at the Rome Film Fest: L’arminuta and Passing

Loading... Advertisements

The racism it is everywhere, despite the fact that the Harlem described is much ‘taller’ and richer than we are used to seeing. And despite the historic moment of change, the hatred for the ‘“Blacks” it is very violent. Hide, fake, it is not a solution, both inside and outside the home, when there are those who are not willing to accept to pretend nothing has happened, in one sense or another.

And in this sense the excavation which the despair and Clare’s desire for catharsis obliges the other woman will not remain without consequences. As the crack that we see growing on the bedroom wall, like a virus capable of camouflaging itself in the chosen environment, but also of affecting a hitherto healthy organism, such as an unstoppable worm, after the passage of which nothing will be the same as before. And it will be impossible to continue denying.

Malcolm & Marie: the black and white film with Zendaya and John David Washington

Directed by a Londoner, white but strongly connected with the subject dealt with for personal reasons, everything seems to oscillate between the film that the most nostalgic and dramatic Woody Allen would make if he decided to face the Black world and what a less wordy and cerebral Denzel Washington would have could propose as an alternative to Barriers of 2016. And although some didactic excesses may be discounted, the literary origin and the theatrical form seem to be an explicit invitation – if not requested – to stick to the show staged in front of us. Without getting lost in conspiracy or asking too many explanations. To find out how many shades of gray it can offer us a world in Black and White.