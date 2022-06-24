passing through Paris, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake in stunning looks… couple goal, you said?

If Justin Timberlake has long been talked about thanks to his tumultuous relationship with Britney Spears, it is today in the arms of the beautiful Jessica Biel that the artist is happy. Married since 2012, the legendary couple is one of the strongest in Hollywood. And this despite ups and downs. At the end of 2019, the singer had, in fact, been accused of deception. The Sun had photographed the young man in the company of another woman. Images that had prompted the star of “The Sinner” to demand a public apology from her husband.

” I had drunk too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known “said Justin Timberlake on social networks. Together, the two lovebirds had therefore made the decision to follow a couple’s therapy. Therapy which seems to have been a success since husband and wife never let go of each other. In 2020, Jessica Biel even gave birth to their second child, Phineas Timberlake.

Paris Fashion Week

Far from the United States, it is in Paris that the duo recently put down their suitcases for Fashion Week. This Thursday, January 23, they went to the Cour Carré of the Louvre Museum, located in the first arrondissement, to attend the Louis Vuitton show. An opportunity to show off together in iconic looks. The 41-year-old singer had opted for a shirt in garish colors on which rested a pretty chain. To pimp this unique piece, he wore wide pants and a pair of sunglasses.

For her part, Jessica Biel was breathtaking in a black and gold dress. Perched on a pair of heeled boots, she also wore sunglasses and held a handbag to match her outfit. Two incredible styles that did not fail to cause a sensation during the long-awaited event by fashionistas.

VB

