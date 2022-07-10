passion and crime based on true events





Geekzillos, if you like intriguing stories, which include mischief, passion, lust, crime and dark secrets, then you have to see the new Star+ production: Candy. Based on true events, the crime drama set in Texas in 1980 revolves around the crime story committed by Candy Montgomery.

Star+ Announces Premiere Date For New Crime Drama Starring Jessica Biel and based on real events, “Candy”.

Get your first look at the series with this trailer

Set in Texas in 1980, the series revolves around the true story of the crime committed by Candy Montgomery, a woman who is a housewife and mother, and who seems to have everything that is socially expected: a good husband, two children and a nice house. She even has the careful planning and execution of “little sins”. But when the pressure of discomfort begins to build within her, her actions begin to ask for a little freedom.

“Candy” is starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, paul schreiber Y Raul Esparza.

Three-time Emmy® Award nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men”, “The Act”) is the writer of the pilot and executive producer of the series. Nick Antosca (“The Act”, “Brand New Cherry Flavor”) is an executive producer for Eat the Cat along with alex hedlund. Jessica Biel Y michelle purple (“The Sinner”, “Cruel Summer”) are executive producers for Iron Ocean. Michael Uppendahl (“Fargo,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment”) is the director of the pilot and also an executive producer. The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television.

When will we see this intriguing miniseries?

The miniseries arrives exclusively at the service of streaming on July 27 with its 5 episodes.

