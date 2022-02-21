Passion of Gavilanes 2: Meet the new hawks

Telemundo Bernardo Flores, Camila Rojas and Jerónimo Cantillo are part of the new generation of hawks in “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”.

Starting Monday, February 14, Telemundo premiered the second season of Pasión de Gavilanes. In the acclaimed return of the hit television series, a group of young actors are part of the new generation of sparrowhawks. They are: Bernardo Flores, Camila Rojas and Jerónimo Cantillo.

Pasión de Gavilanes, one of Telemundo’s most popular drama series, tells the unforgettable story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, enemies at first, but, thanks to their love and passion, the grudge dissipated and now they form a powerful dynasty and influential. However, after 20 years, the surprise murder of Professor Genaro Carreño threatens the tranquility of the town of San Marcos and, above all, of Los Reyes-Elizondo, since everything points to the fact that the children of Juan Reyes (Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (Garcia) are guilty. As if that were not enough, tensions continue to grow with the arrival of Samuel Caballero, a powerful and cruel man who will not hesitate to do what is necessary to recover his daughter and his wife, Rosario Montes, whose return to San Marcos has drawn the attention of everyone. All this will unleash a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test the love and loyalty of the Reyes-Elizondos.

Filmed entirely in Colombia, Pasión de Gavilanes 2 is an original Telemundo production written by Julio Jiménez González and Iván Martínez Lozano, and directed by Rodrigo Triana, Sergio Osorio and Camilo Vega, with Telemundo’s Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta and Harold Sánchez. and Clara María Ochoa and Ana Piñeres, from CMO, as executive producers. The first season of Pasión de Gavilanes premiered in 2003, becoming one of the most successful series for the network, with distribution in more than 120 international markets.

Enjoy the interview with Bernardo Flores, Camila Rojas, and Jerónimo Cantillo for the premiere of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”

In an exclusive interview with our entertainment editor Juan Espinoza, the new promises of “Pasión de Gavilanes” spoke about what it meant for them to be part of such a successful project for the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.

Meet the characters of Bernardo Flores, Camila Rojas and Jerónimo Cantillo in “Pasión de Gavilanes 2”

Bernardo Flores is Juan David Reyes

Handsome, strong and with a character similar to that of his father Juan. He is intelligent, and he is not carried away by appearances. Fair and respectful towards the workers, he deeply loves his relatives, even his younger brothers with whom he does not share certain behaviors that seem worthy of censure. He tries to call them to order, but only as far as his rights allow. Juan David is sincere, loving, tender, but also determined, strong, forceful in his principles, noble and tolerant up to certain limits. His relationship with Rosario Montes makes him restless, it attracts him passionately, but it arouses caution, especially when he falls in love with his daughter Muriel. He then rejects any intimacy with Rosario, drawing the ire of the obsessed woman who refuses to lose him.

Camila Rojas is Muriel Caballero

She is a young woman, very beautiful, elegant, with a remarkable and unusual culture at her age, who does not stop behaving like any modern girl. Her great challenge is to be the daughter of a powerful and imposing man, and a woman of overflowing passions, aggressive and determined to face the greatest challenges. Muriel has something of those two beings, and she intelligently tries to balance herself to get the best out of them, and not be harmed.

He is not easily fooled, nor does he trust calculating and malicious people like the butler Pablo Gunter, nor does he submit to completely obeying his stern parents. She is very intuitive, and when she likes someone, she makes them her friend. When she falls in love with her, she does not hesitate to show her love, to enjoy it and defend it to the last consequences.

Jeronimo Cantillo as Andres Reyes

Cultured, cheerful and intelligent boy who has studied music abroad and wants to pursue a career as a composer. He is very talented, in a distinguished and formal way. A quite handsome boy who attracts beautiful young women like Muriel, who is initially interested in him, until realizing that she can only aspire to friendship with her. He holds a prominent position as artistic and musical director of the shows that are presented at the Alcalá bar, Rosario Montes’s business.