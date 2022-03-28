Passion of Gavilanes: Mario Cimarro announced happy news

The second season of Pasión de Gavilanes has fans in suspense before each chapter and the actors that are part of the cast thank the public on social networks for accompanying them in this new stage. But that is not the only thing that makes one of its protagonists happy, Mario Cimarro.

The actor who gives life to Juan Reyes has just announced on his social networks, before his almost two million followers, that he will be a father with his partner, Bronislava Gregušová. “The day your name is dressed in blue and silver, the soul finds itself and its beaches are flooded with seas. Brando or Briana, may your day and your name shine… may it shine among the stars!” , wrote Cimarro In the net.

