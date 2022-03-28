Passion of Gavilanes: Mario Cimarro announced happy news

The second season of Pasión de Gavilanes has fans in suspense before each chapter and the actors that are part of the cast thank the public on social networks for accompanying them in this new stage. But that is not the only thing that makes one of its protagonists happy, Mario Cimarro.

The actor who gives life to Juan Reyes has just announced on his social networks, before his almost two million followers, that he will be a father with his partner, Bronislava Gregušová. “The day your name is dressed in blue and silver, the soul finds itself and its beaches are flooded with seas. Brando or Briana, may your day and your name shine… may it shine among the stars!” , wrote Cimarro In the net.

This message was accompanied by a photo of mario cimarro with his girlfriend and another postcard of the ultrasound showing how healthy the baby is on the way. His castmates immediately congratulated him on the news and left nice messages in the publication.

Mario Cimarro and his partner. Source: instagram @mariocimarro

“Wowww, what an emotion!!! Congratulations,” wrote Paola Rey, who gives life to Mario Cimarro’s sister-in-law in fiction. For her part, Natasha Klauss said: “I congratulate you”, while Lorena Meritano asked with a laugh. “Am I going to be an aunt?” So far the announcement of mario cimarro reached more than 200 thousand likes.

Finally, Bronislava Gregušová He posted the same postcards on the little camera’s social network and wrote: “Brando or Briana, they are already loved with all our hearts, body and soul. They will be treated as the miracle they are” and received millions of congratulations and good wishes.