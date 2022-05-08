Passion of Gavilanes: Michel Brown, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Ana Lucía Domínguez shine through the streets of Peru

Pasión de Gavilanes actors walk through the streets of Lima. (Photo: Instagram)

Although several years have passed since its premiere, Passion of Hawks It continues to be an international success. The Colombian novel was recently premiered in Netflix, where it remains in the first places of tuning. For this reason, Telemundo made the decision to release a second season that is currently on air.

Now, the streets of Lima have been in an uproar due to the arrival of three actors in our country, we are referring to Michael Brown, John Alphonse Baptista Y Ana Lucia Dominguez. They, through their Instagram account, have announced the places they have visited so far.

Due to the information they share on their networks, their Peruvian followers have not hesitated to go to the districts where their favorite artists are located, with the aim of being able to take a photo and save it for the memory.

On different platforms, the first images of the actors of Passion of Hawks with his fans. Likewise, many have pointed out that they have been quite friendly when they have been asked to take a photo despite the fact that they are on a tourist walk.

Pasión de Gavilanes actor takes a picture with fans. (Photo: Infobae)

The first snapshots they shared Michel Brown, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Ana Lucia Dominguez They were from their arrival in the district of Barranco, where they visited some craft fairs and thus bought some souvenir from Peru.

In addition, they showed the hotel where they are staying and the reception they received from the staff. The actors also did not hesitate to thank the affection they have been receiving.

In addition, the protagonists of Pasión de Gavilanes were taken to visit the Parque del Amor , located in Miraflores, for a photo session with the seabed. They were then transferred to the Historic Center of Lima to take snapshots in the Plaza de Armas, in addition to taking them to a restaurant to taste delicious Peruvian food.

“ They behaved very well, they were happy, until some fans came in and didn’t let them enjoy it at all, but the place can’t close the doors. They very kindly agreed to take photos. They only ate snacks because they said that at their hotel they were waiting for them with typical food. Did they leave a tip? No, someone else paid, the person who invited them. They were always grateful.” The Moya restaurant worker, Reivis Quintero, told Infobae.

It should be noted that they did not arrive alone, they were also accompanied by Colombian actors. johanna fadulwho is known for playing Daniela Beltrán in the saga of Sin senos yes there is paradise, and her husband Juan Sebastian Quinteroknown presenter in Colombia.

The actors of Pasión de Gavilanes arrived in Peru and have been touring the most iconic streets of Lima.

The second season of Passion of Hawks would come to an end. Apparently fiction has not had the expected results, as Telemundo has confirmed that a new Turkish novel will arrive in the time slot corresponding to the Elizondo and the Kings.

Since its first week of release, in February of this year, a report indicated that the Colombian production did not register good numbers during its first days. Despite the bad start, Natasha Klauss (Sara Elizondo) confirmed that there would be a total of 80 episodes.

For now, it is not known what will happen to the story starring Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Natasha Klauss. Also, many think that 80 chapters is very little, since the first installment of the program has 188 episodes.

