Passion of hawks 2 Chapter 35, what happened: the new victim of Demetrio Jurado and Romina’s plans against Jimena | Recap, Season 2 Episode 35 | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | FAME

After the temporary separation of Juan Reyes (Mario Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (Danna García)in the new episode of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, one of the cowboys takes the opportunity to try to seduce the owner of the hacienda, but she rejects him and reminds him of his place.

Meanwhile, Albin Duarte takes Juan’s place at the San Marcos fair. Although this makes Norma’s husband very angry, he prefers to remain calm and not ruin the family dinner at Gabriela’s (Kristina Lilley) house.

During this episode of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, Jimena (Paola Rey) and Sara (Natasha Klaus) intervene to save their sister’s marriage, even justifying Juan’s actions. However, they also have their own problems to solve.

Juan Reyes still does not know how to get Norma back in the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

ROMINA BREAKS INTO JIMENA’S HOUSE

Thanks to the keys that her little son got, Romina manages to sneak into Jimena and Óscar’s house (John Alphonse Baptista). In addition to causing some damage and going through her enemy’s belongings, Duván’s mother finds a secret door that catches her attention.

Although she is unable to open it, due to the appearance of one of the employees, she is determined to return to obtain what the couple protects so much, especially after her godmother confirmed that there is a lot of money in that place.

On the other hand, Gunter confesses to Muriel (Camila Rojas) that the only reason he stays with Rosario Montes (Zharick León) is to convince her to go back to Samuel Caballero and keep her away from the stage.

Romina invaded the home of Jimena and Óscar in the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes” (Photo: Telemundo)

THE RETURN OF DEMETRIO JURO

Due to the marks that his last victim left on his face, Demetrio Jurado (Alexander Lopez) remains hidden, while everyone believes that he traveled to watch over his mother’s health. Although he continues to watch Gaby (yare santana) is already tired of the confinement.

Although one of his men tries to convince him to hide longer, Demetrio ignores him and goes out into the night in search of his next victim. When he finally finds her, a policeman appears and demands her identification.

Feeling cornered, Jurado pulls out a knife and stabs the officer. Will the girl with the telescope become his new victim? what will happen in the next chapter of “Passion of Hawks”?

Demetrio is tired of hiding, so he knows in search of his next victim (Photo: Telemundo)

HOW TO WATCH “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 ONLINE?

All the details of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”.