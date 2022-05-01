Passion of hawks 2 Chapter 52, what happened: Óscar’s jealousy and the attack on Norma | Recap, Season 2 Episode 52 | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | Videos | nnda nnlt | FAME

After accepting Muriel’s (Camila Rojas) conditions to return to her mother’s house, in the new episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”Rosario Montes (Zharick León) has no choice but to allow visits from Juan David (Bernardo Flores) and control her jealousy.

Although the latter is very difficult for him, especially because the eldest son of Juan (Mario Cimarro) and Norma (Danna García) does not hesitate to show the love he feels for Muriel, who even dances sensually for him during one of his rehearsals at the Alcala bar.

At another point in this chapter of “Passion of hawks 2″, Rosario confronts a man who was following her. Although he denies it and claims to be a tourist looking for an address, the singer is sure that Samuel Caballero is preparing the ground for his arrival in San Marcos.

OSCAR’S JEALOUSY

To forget about the betrayal of Óscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista), Jimena (Paola Rey) focuses on choosing the models for her new collection parade, and in the middle of her search she receives a call from Javier Ángel, an old friend who appears at the right time to work with her.

Despite his jealousy, Óscar agrees to let his wife’s handsome friend join the parade. Reyes tries to control himself, but Jimena’s refusal to listen to him and Javier Ángel’s attentions to his wife drive him crazy.

THE TWINS APOLOGIZE TO ÓSCAR

When Óscar visits his brother Juan, the twins take the opportunity to clear things up with their uncle. After the latter reveals that he shot Pedro Millares, Erick (Sebastián Osorio) and León (Juan Manuel Restrepo) apologize for hiding the truth from him and thank him for his help.

Once again, Óscar and the twins work as a team to track down Adela and find out what the police know about Pedro. Although the authorities found Millares, they prefer to keep it a secret to discover the truth about his attack, the whereabouts of Félix Carreño’s sister, and the murderer, Professor Genaro.

For now, Erick and León visit the house where Adela and Pedro lived, talk to the owner of the house and discover that she moved shortly after her boyfriend disappeared, and that the police are also tracking him.

THE ATTACK ON NORMA

On the other hand, Adam, the cowboy who is obsessed with Norma, insists on approaching Juan’s wife and takes advantage of the fact that she is alone in her office to harass her and try to go too far. Will Juan Reyes arrive in time to save his beloved?

Will Demetrio Jurado manage to conquer Sara? When will Franco Reyes appear? Will Jimena forgive Oscar? Will Javier Ángel try to conquer Jimena? What will happen in the next episode of “Passion of hawks 2″?