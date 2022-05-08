Passion of hawks 2 Chapter 55, what happened: Franco lives hell while Sara can’t imagine why he abandoned her | Recap, Season 2 Episode 55 | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | FAME

What happened in chapter 55 of “Passion of hawks 2″? Jimena tries to overcome her separation from Óscar after discovering his secret, but she is still worried about Duvánher husband’s son with Romina has earned her love and feel something special for him. In fact, his niece Gaby suggests that it might be a sign that she should adopt him. What will the youngest of the Elizondos do?

The previous chapter of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ was marked by the presentation of Rosario Montes and Muriel at Bar Alcalá, where almost all the Elizondo Kings arrived, but, of course, Juan David was the special guest. Mother and daughter face each other for the love of son of Juan and Norma, and the singer is not about to give up easily. However, she will have to face her greatest fear: Samuel Caballero, who is getting closer to her and her daughter.

In fact, while both present their show, Samuel makes his appearance at the bar. Although he remains hidden, he calls Gunter to inform him that he is there, as he witnesses Muriel kiss Juan David. What actions will he take now that he has arrived in San Marcos? Is the life of Juan and Norma’s firstborn in danger? Will Rosario and Muriel be taken by force?

Jimena suffers the consequences of Óscar’s tricks. Thus, she decides to end her marriage, although she is very concerned about Duván (Photo: Telemundo)

THE FIRST ACTIONS OF SAMUEL CABALLERO

After Rosario and Muriel’s performance, Gunter approaches the singer to congratulate her on the show, knowing that Samuel Caballero is at the bar. His assistant even tells him that he could show up at any time. It is there that Juan David enters and is left alone with his mother-in-law, who does not miss the situation to insinuate herself, but his daughter arrives and takes him away.

Later, when Muriel and Juan David are enjoying his love away from everyone, a man appears and begins to take photos of them, when the young people realize the subject they go and face him. When asked the reason for the photographs, he denies everything and leaves. Although the situation has passed, Rosario’s daughter suspects that her father is behind everything and lets her boyfriend know. Apparently, that is the first action that the dangerous Samuel has taken. What will happen now?

The presence of the most dangerous being in San Marcos will put everyone in trouble. What will Samuel Caballero do when he arrives in town? (Photo: Telemundo)

SARITA THINKS ABOUT GIVING DEMETRIO A CHANCE

From so much insistence, it seems that Demetrio is managing to conquer Sara. The eldest of the Elizondos thinks to give the man a chance, despite the fact that she still feels a lot of love for Franco Reyes. Her absence, however, is the reason he is thinking of her. In a conversation with Jimena, Sarita tells her that she will not love anyone the way she loves Franco, but that the fact that he has left without any explanation has left her very confused and even more so, that her brothers have not cared about her.

For their part, Andrés and Gaby do not agree with their mother going out with Demetrio and they will not allow the man to go into their house to do whatever he wants. Regardless of what Franco’s children think, Jurado arrives at Sara’s hacienda to destroy the last memory of Reyes, this will confront him with Andrés and Albin, who ends up beating him. What will happen to Sara and Demetrio? Will she finally forget her husband and give him a chance?

The eldest of the Elizondos thinks to give the man a chance, despite the fact that he still feels a lot of love for Franco Reyes (Photo: Telemundo)

DUVÁN’S ESCAPE

After his mother’s confinement, Duván was taken to a shelter to be cared for until Romina’s situation was resolved. However, the boy decides to escape from the place and go to his godmother’s house. When Óscar finds out, he is filled with anguish and starts looking for him. Jimena is also aware of the situation, but prefers not to intervene. Hours later, the youngest of the Kings receives confirmation of the whereabouts of his son: he is not La gitana, but the woman has no intention of giving him up.

Duván is the son of Óscar Retes that he had with Romina Clemente behind Jimena Elizondo’s back (Photo: Telemundo)

A CLUE ABOUT FRANCO REYES

As night falls, Jimena, who is currently living in her sister Sara’s house, discovers in her brother-in-law Franco’s study that there is a bag with various documents on one wall. Taking it out and seeing what these papers contain, she is totally surprised. What did Jimena find? Are there perhaps the reasons for the disappearance of Franco? Where is Frank? Why did he leave? Without a doubt, we are close to knowing the whole truth.

