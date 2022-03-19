Passion of hawks 2: the first scene of Michel Brown as Franco Reyes | sarita | FAME

since it was confirmed the participation, although limited, of Michel Brown in the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, fans of the Colombian telenovela eagerly await the reappearance of Franco Reyesthe same one that in a certain way happened in chapter 21 of the program, broadcast on Tuesday, March 15.

Although it was not the official return of Franco, because he was only seen in a romantic memory of Sara (Natasha Klaus), the scene in question moved the followers of the melodrama of Telemundo.

“What a beautiful scene! I’m dying of emotion” or “In whose name is the invoice for the appointment with the psychologist tomorrow?”, are some of the comments left by fans of Franco and Sarita. Some even recorded their reaction while enjoying the first minutes of the youngest of the Reyes brothers.

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE FIRST SCENE OF FRANCO IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

In chapter 21 of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, Sara goes out riding to clear her mind, but when she stops in the middle of her land she begins to think about Franco and how happy they were until he abandoned her with her two children.

In addition, she remembers a romantic moment with her husband. After putting Gaby and Andrés to bed, Franco goes to her room, where Sara is waiting for him and asks if he likes her.life as a couple, family, children”. to which the character of Michael Brown he replies without hesitation:You and my children are the most important thing I have in this life”.

After that flashback, Sara says: “Why did you leave Franco? Why did you stop loving me?”. Does it mean that the return of Franco Reyes is getting closer? In which episode of the second season of “Passion of Hawkswill it reappear?

This is not the first time that Sara thinks of her husband and questions his reasons for leaving them. “I don’t understand how a man can tell you that he loves you and from one day to the next he leaves without saying anything, without any explanation. I don’t understand, we were happy”, he said through tears to his sister Norma (Danna García) during the first chapters of the new installment.

A clue to Franco’s next appearance is the declaration of Michael Brown to People in Spanish: “He talked about it with Mario (Cimarro) and with Gato (Juan Alfonso Baptista). He told them, after we recorded a very beautiful scene, that he would have been very sorry for having missed the opportunity to meet again after 18 years already having matured from different points of life”.

HOW TO WATCH “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 ONLINE?

All the details of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”.

Day: Monday to Friday

Monday to Friday Hour: 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9C

10:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9C Channel: Telemundo

WHEN WILL “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 BE AVAILABLE IN THE REST OF THE COUNTRIES?

As we mentioned above, the premiere of the second season of “Passion of Hawks” It took place on February 14 on Telemundo. At 10:00 pm Eastern time / 9C, the United States audience was able to enjoy the new installment, either through its cable signal or through the international network’s application, available on Android and Apple.

So, when does it arrive in the rest of the countries? CLICK HERE to find out and do not miss any episode.

MICHEL BROWN AND HIS WIFE MARGARITA MUÑOZ WILL ACT IN A NETFLIX SERIES AS HUSBAND AND WIFE

Although this is not the first time that the two share recording sets, this has not happened for a long time, so the Argentine’s emotion is on the surface, especially because he is also excited that this new netflix series be a success.

During an interview with GNP Seguros, he spoke a little about “Hunch”, making it clear that he is very happy to bring his love to the small screen.

“We will be sharing the same set together for the first time in a very long time in this wonderful series about organ trafficking. our characters, who are husband and wife, are related to just that. It’s 14 episodes coming out shortly on Netflix “commented Michael Brown. MORE DETAILS HERE.