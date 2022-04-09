Passion of hawks 2: when Sebastián Osorio found out by accident that he had been chosen for the role of Erick Reyes | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The new season of the telenovela “Pasión de gavilanes”” is a success in different countries because it has become one of the most viewed in recent months. In this important production, the name of Sebastian Osorioa young Colombian actor who plays Erick Reyes, son of Norma and Juan.

It was last February 14 when “Passion of hawks” 2 was premiered through the screens of Telemundo to the delight of the audience that closely follows the history of the brothers kings and the Elizondo sisters.

It should be noted that the first season was released between 2003 and 2004, achieving high ratings at that time. Although many years have passed, this season can still be seen in some countries and through the netflix platform.

In this Colombian drama you can see renowned actors such as danna garcia, mario cimarro, Paula King, John Alphonse Baptista, Natasha Klaus Y Michael Brown.

Nevertheless, “Passion of hawks” 2, It is also characterized by having young actors who have the opportunity to grow professionally and gain experience. This is the case of Sebastian osorio whose fame and popularity has increased with the passing of the chapters.

Sebastián Osorio was taken by surprise by the news that he would be part of “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 (Photo: Sebastián Osorio / Instagram)

WHEN SEBASTIAN OSORIO FOUND OUT BY ACCIDENT THAT HE WOULD PARTICIPATE IN THE TELENOVELA “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2

In “Passion of hawks” 2, Eric Reyes is one of the twins john kings Y Norm Elizondo. In the drama, this character will live many experiences and some complicated situations that he will have to face.

Behind this character is Sebastian Osoriothe Colombian actor who found out by accident that he had been chosen to be part of this important production, as he himself revealed in an interview with People in Spanish.

“For me it was a surprise. I remember that I was working on another production called ‘The Chosen Granddaughter’ and they called me to ask me about my costume sizes, I didn’t understand since we were finishing shooting (…) So I asked the person I was talking to why They were the sizes and he replied: ‘They are for the new season of ‘Pasión de gavilanes’”, said the actor.

Sebastián Osorio in the role of Erick Reyes in the telenovela “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 (Photo: Sebastián Osorio / Instagram)

Given that answer, Sebastian Osorio He indicated that they had not yet contacted him to give him this news, although the person with whom he was speaking asked that he not say anything to anyone, something like that call never took place. This caused great doubt osorio about maybe if he was elected or if it was a mistake.

“I remembered when about 2 years ago my mom told me that she had dreamed of me and she had seen me on a poster with a cowboy hat and boots and at that moment I said: ‘Wow, if this project works out my mom can see the future’ . Days later they called me from production to tell me that she had agreed to play the role of Erick in Pasión de gavilanes 2″ he added.

SEBASTIAN OSORIO IN THE TELENOVELA “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2

The actor Sebastian Osorio He also maintained that for him “it’s a challenge” playing a melodramatic, tragic and humorous character like Erick in “Passion of hawks” 2. He also says he feels grateful for the opportunity he has been given to work on this telenovela.

He also maintained that there is no point of comparison between him and his character, Eric Reyes.

“I think Erick and I are very different. Erick is impulsive, commits reckless and selfish acts, does not measure the consequences of his actions and is quite immature, aspects that, due to his personality, make him look funny”, he sentenced.

Sebastián Osorio is a renowned Colombian actor (Photo: Sebastián Osorio / Instagram)

WILL “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″ COME TO NETFLIX?

Although it has been confirmed that the telenovela “Passion of Hawks” will hit the screens of Telemundo, there are some chances that this Colombian drama will also be seen through the platform of Netflix. Precisely the actresses danna garcia Y Natasha Klaus provided some details to People in Spanish of what will be the new installment of “Passion of Hawks”.

When asked if “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 could be seen through Netflix, the actress who gives life to Sarita Elizondo said: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” he assured. MORE DETAILS HERE.

THE BET OF ATRESMEDIA WITH SEASON ONE OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES”

The reason why Atresmedia decided to repeat the 188 episodes of season one of “Pasión de gavilanes” is due to the good reception that the telenovela has to dateeven though it was issued nearly two decades ago.

And it is not for less, because the original version continues in the preference of the audience on the platforms where it is broadcast, just like Netflixwhere the episodes of 2003 and 2004 continue to captivate everyone, something that has led her to be within the top 10 of the most watched series in Spain. MORE DETAILS HERE.