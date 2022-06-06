Passion of hawks 2, why it did not work according to Natasha Klauss | Telemundo soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

In February 2022, the second season of “Passion of Hawks” through Telemundo with new stories from the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters. Although it was as successful as expected, actress Natasha Klauss He gave his point of view regarding said production.

At the end of 2021 it was known that “Passion of hawks 2″ would be released in 2022 and since then its thousands of fans have been waiting for that moment to come, which finally happened on February 14 of this year.

Actors Mario Cimarro, danna garcia, Paula King, John Alfonso Baptist, Michael Brown Y Natasha Klauswho conquered the public of several countries in their first season, returned to continue with more stories of love, mystery and revenge.

The protagonists of the soap opera “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Natasha Klauss/Instagram)

After a few months, this production issued its grand finale in May, causing great sadness among its followers who hope that a third installment can be made.

In this sense, the actress Natasha Klausremembered for playing Sarah Elizondo in “Passion of hawks 2″ spoke about the end of the telenovela and indicated what he would have liked to see in the production.

Natasha Klauss with Michel Brown in “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Natasha Klauss/Instagram)

NATASHA KLAUSS AND HER VERSION OF WHY “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES 2″ DIDN’T WORK

Natasha Klaus is a Colombian actress whose popularity increased after participating in the second installment of “Passion of Hawks” and despite the fact that the telenovela was a complete success, the artist gave her point of view of what was missing.

“I think the public was not given what they were really asking for and wanted”expressed according to People in Spanish.

Likewise, he maintained that it was very risky to give that twist to the history of “Passion of Hawks”, Well, he considers that perhaps that was not what the thousands of fans around the world who have always followed the soap opera wanted to see.

Natasha Klauss in “Passion of hawks 2” (Photo: Natasha Klauss/Instagram)

“We have the challenge that the first season is very current and I understand that this is also something very dangerous because people want to see the same thing the next day and this was diametrically opposed “he added.

The Colombian artist made her position very clear where she indicates that there was a great change between what was seen in the first season of “Passion of Hawks“and in the new installment, well, he assures that something has been seen there”opposite to what you are used to seeing from those characters”.

THE NEW CHARACTERS

Natasha Klaus He also dared to mention that it would have been better if the development of the new characters had been for a third season.

“The public was asking to see their hawks and also have that touch of comedy and like everything that happened in the first season, and I think the public was not given what they were really asking for and wanted.”, he emphasized.

In addition, he also highlighted thatPassion of Hawks” had many tools with which the public was conquered and, in his opinion, these should have continued to maintain that essence so that there were no very strong changes.

Natasha Klauss with the young actors of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Natasha Klauss/Instagram)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″

WHAT IS “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 ABOUT?

“Passion of Hawks” tells the story of Juan, Óscar and Franco Reyes, three brothers who pose as farm workers to infiltrate the life of the Elizondo family and avenge the death of their sister. However, the rancor manages to dissipate over time and they end up falling in love with the Elizondo sisters, putting their revenge plan and family ties to the test.

Now, 20 years later, the ‘hawks’ will be forced to face new challenges that threaten their family. A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family, as evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, unleashing a series of heartbreaking events that will once again test their love and loyalty.

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 3?

After its end last Tuesday, May 31, the telenovela was replaced with the Turkish production “Amor Valiente”. However, fans are now wondering if there will be a sequel to the story.

For example, something that was left unfinished was learning more about the villain Samuel Caballera, who appeared very late in the series. If you want to know what Telemundo has said, CLICK HERE.

“Pasión de gavilanes” 2 featured the return of the original cast (Photo: Telemundo)

THE FIRST SEASON OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” ON NETFLIX

The 188 episodes that aired between 2003 and 2004 (first season) reached Netflix in 2016 and had great support in different Latin American countries such as Argentina, Chile, Peru, Mexico, Paraguay, Ecuador, Bolivia and Panama. Currently, it remains on the streaming platform and is one of the most viewed by the public.

CHARACTERS OF “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2

mario cimarro What Juan Reyes Guerrero

What danna garcia What Norma Elizondo Acevedo

What Juan Alfonso Baptista as Oscar Reyes Guerrero

Paula King What Jimena Elizondo Acevedo

What Natasha Klaus What Sara “Sarita” Elizondo Acevedo

What Zarick Leon What Rosario Montes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes Guerrero

Sergio Goyri as Samuel Caballero

Bernardo Flores as Juan David Reyes Elizondo

Camila Rojas as Muriel Caballero Montes

Juan Manuel Restrepo as Leon Reyes Elizondo

Sebastian Osorio as Erick Reyes Elizondo

Yare Santana as Gabriela “Gaby” Reyes Elizondo

Jeronimo Cantillo as Andres Reyes Elizondo

Angel of Miguel as Albin Duarte

Alejandro López as Demetrio Jurado

German Quintero as Martin Acevedo

Kristina Lilley as Gabriela Acevedo de Elizondo

Boris Schoemann as Pablo Gunter

Katherine Porto as Romina Clemente

THE FAREWELL OF THE ACTORS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES 2″

After the lights of the recording sets went out after the grand finale of the telenovela “Passion of hawks 2″, the actors themselves wanted to send a message to their thousands of fans.

In this sense, the artists used their social networks to express their feelings after finishing the soap opera. What did they say? MORE DETAILS HERE