Passion of hawks 2, will end before time | Telemundo soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the most anticipated telenovelas by fans of Telemundo was, without a doubt,Passion of hawks” 2where again the history of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters. However, the emotion and enthusiasm of the public seem to have vanished and what would now exist is concern about some signs that would indicate that the days of the Colombian drama would be numbered.

the successful soap opera “Passion of hawks” 2 was released in February 2022 and from that date it managed to become the favorite of thousands of people in different parts of the world. In this drama you can see the great performance of renowned actors such as danna garcia, Mario Cimarro, Paula King, John Alphonse Baptista Y Natasha Klaus.

It should be noted that during the first season that saw the light in 2003 the Colombian production became an international success and is currently still broadcast via the netflix platform.

“Passion of hawks” 2 has managed to have thousands of fans in various parts of the world, although at the beginning everything was joy and emotion for the viewers of the telemundo networkthis has changed and the concern would have taken hold of all of them.

The reason is that apparently “Passion of hawks” 2 could end much sooner than anticipated.

WHY IT IS SAID THAT “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 COULD END EARLY

The Colombian soap opera became very successful because the story of love, hate and revenge between the brothers Kings and the elizondo sisters managed to catch the viewers from start to finish.

However, there are rumors that this production could end very soon. Will that be true? According to the portal People in Spanish, the recent announcement of the premiere of the new telenovela “brave love” could displace “Passion of hawks” 2.

Explain what “brave love” will occupy from May 31 the time slot of the Colombian telenovela that broadcasts Telemundo. That is why it has produced great uncertainty and concern among the followers of the history of the brothers kings and the Hermas Elizondo.

The concern is enough, because the public has made calculations that have led them to a conclusion -according to the portal- that “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 would not broadcast the 80 complete chapters that make up the new season.

It should be borne in mind that the Colombian telenovela still has 26 episodes to air and on Wednesday, May 4, the 55th episode will be broadcast. That is why fans are concerned that the telenovela could end before its time.

THE FANS EXPRESSED THEMSELVES ON THE SOCIAL NETWORKS

This topic was not overlooked in the different social networks where they also showed their concern for “Passion of hawks” 2.

“According to the production, the series would have 80 chapters and if it ends on May 30, only about 73 would be broadcast.″, expressed a user.

There were also those who wanted some explanation of the chain Telemundo.

“So what time will they give Passion of hawks? I want answers,” said one person, while another said: “What is going to happen to Pasión de gavilanes? They can’t take it off the air any second”, expressed the portal.

“We don’t want to see a Turkish girl, we want to see Passion of Sparrowhawks complete”, read another message on networks.

WHO KILLED PROFESSOR GENARO CARREÑO IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

