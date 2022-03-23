Passion of hawks 2: Zharick León, what he said about the change of the actress who played Panchita | Andrea Villareal | Constance Hernandez | Netflix soap operas | Telemundo | Colombian soap operas | FAME

The actress Zarick Leon is one of the stars of the Colombian telenovela “Passion of Hawks” that returned in season 2 premiered on February 14. With the role of the sensual Rosario Montes, León conquered the audience almost two decades ago, when she appeared for the first time as the singer of the Bar Alcala.

In fiction, Rosario has a great talent for music, something that her interpreter does not have; therefore, in the first season she turned to the singer Angela Chadid to put his voice to the subject “Restless beast”. In this new installment, Chadid was replaced by another artist with a more mature tone, but that was not the only change.

The character of Panchita, who was initially played by Andrea Villarreal, was also replaced by another actress. Is about Constance Hernandeza Colombian television and theater star who became known for her role as Helena in the play “The fat girl”.

Bar Alcalá is the space where Panchita, Rosario Montes and Pepita Ronderos entertained visitors with good music and attractive choreography (Photo: IMDB)

THE CHANGE OF PANCHITA IN PASSION OF GAVILANES 2

The followers of the program have been able to notice that the character of Panchita is now embodied by another artist. Faced with the doubts that arose around the production’s decision to make this change, it was the same Zarick Leon who decided to share the information he knew about the subject in an interview with People.

León commented that due to the new physical appearance of Andrea Villarrealoriginal performer of panchitathose in charge saw the need to look for a replacement:

“It came to me that she kind of had lost weight and Panchita was chubby, that’s what got to me, I don’t know if it’s true. Also an issue of tattoos because I think Andrea became a tattoo artist and got many tattoos, that too. But what actually happened, I don’t know.”

“Panchita” always supported “Rosario” in all the decisions he made (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT DOES ZHARICK LEÓN THINK OF THE ABSENCE OF ANDREA VILLARREAL?

The Colombian revealed that she was sorry not to have Andrea’s presence this season because during the first filming, almost 20 years ago, they managed to form a “beautiful bond” that she would have wanted to resume today:

“Yes It gave me sadness [que no estuviera] because our relationship was very cordial. As she was new both in the field and professionally, as I helped her, supported her, took care of her and as she generated a beautiful bond there, a love ”.

WHAT DOES ZHARICK LEÓN THINK OF THE INCOME OF CONSTANZA HERNÁNDEZ?

Although at first it was a bit shocking not to have his faithful scene partner, it didn’t take long for him to form a friendship with Constance Hernandez, Andrea’s replacement. Zharick witnesses the passion that the actress puts into her work, which makes him admire her and enjoy filming with her.

“The new one is a charming woman with a strength, with a passion. She honors the phrase that surrounds us all in this project and it is passion, with liveliness and grace. She is wonderful and a very, very talented woman. with whom a very beautiful friendship has also been born, very beautiful”sentenced about Constance.

THE NEW CHARACTERS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES”

Among the new values, stand out Bernardo Flores, Sebastian Osorio and John Manuel Restrepo, the actors who play the children of Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo. In addition, they have added:

Sergio Goyri

Camila Rojas

Alexander Lopez

yare santana

Jerome Cantillo

German Quintero

Constance Hernandez

Michael’s Angel

Boris Schomann

Jacob Montalvo

Jonathan Bedoya

Sebastian Vega

Valeria Caicedo

Katherine Porto

Alvaro Garcia

