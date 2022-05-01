Passion of hawks: why Katherine Porto had a hard time interpreting Romina | Telemundo soap operas | Netflix soap operas | Colombian soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

After nearly two decades, Telemundo decided to bring Pasión de Gavilanes backthe soap opera that tells the story of the Kings and the Elizondos, but that in the second season it would include a new villain: Romina, played by Katherine Porto.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Katherine Porto, the new actress who will join “Pasión de gavilanes 2″?

And it is that the character of Romina had it complicated, because she had to fill the void left two decades ago by Lorena Meritano (Dinora Rosales) as the fictional antagonist.

the character of Roman it is one very marked towards evil: manipulative, cruel, perverse and with a talent for sowing discord.

MORE INFORMATION: What are the real couples of the protagonists of Pasión de Gavilanes 2?

KATHERINE PORTO’S PROBLEM WITH ROMINA

And it is precisely Romina’s qualities that have brought some complications to Katherine Portowho highlighted how complicated it was for her to bring to life the villain of the second season of Passion of Hawks.

In a conversation with People en Español, the Colombian was asked about her role in the soap opera, where she revealed that her artistic side did not judge her character, but as a mother the story was different.

MORE INFORMATION: Andrés and Albín, the gay couple that changed the history of Pasión de Gavilanes

“As an actress I did not judge her, I looked for reasons for her to behave as she does and mistreat her son as she does and thus be able to make a character from the truth of Romina, that her anger and her feelings were believable. That is my job as an actress: to give life and not to judge the characters.”, he highlighted.

However, as a mother there was some disapproval. “It hurt me to read those scenes of abuse and it made me sad with some scenes. But what seemed even sadder to me were the stories that women who identified with Romina told me because they treated her children that way.”, he indicated.

MORE INFORMATION: Why does Danna García have a phobia of horses and how does she record “Pasión de gavilanes”?

The artist even asked the director Rodrigo Triana if her character should mention some lines that she considered strong, and that he reminded her that “that was what made her Romina (as a villain)”.

Fortunately, with the help of Jacobo Durán (who plays Romina’s abused son) he managed to find a new approach to the character’s cruelty.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Alejandro López, the actor who plays Demetrio Jurado in “Pasión de gavilanes” 2?

In fact, she admitted that she considers herself lucky to work with an actor as young as Jacobo, whom she referred to as “very curious, talented and very willing to work as a team, to listen. A child does not think about egos, only about having fun and acting”.

He even shared a curious anecdote with the young actor on the recording sets.

Jacobo studied every gesture of Romina and when he greeted me he always used a Romanesque look. And so he did with everyone. He always filled us with laughter on set,” he recalled.