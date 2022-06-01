Passion of hawks, will it have season 3? | Telemundo soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

The second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”Telemundo’s successful Colombian telenovela, premiered on February 14, 2022 and will end on Tuesday May 31. After the end of the melodrama starring Danna García, Natasha Klaus, Paola Rey, Mario Cimarro, Juan Alfonso Baptista and Michel Brown, the chain will broadcast the Turkish production “Brave Love”.

However, fans are wondering about the future of the story written by Julio Jiménez, based on the 1994 soap opera “Las Aguas Mansas”. Is it really the end of the Colombian soap opera? Will there be a third season?

Doubts arise from the fact that the villain, Samuel Caballero (Sergio Goyri) appeared very close to the end and has not had time to develop his story, in addition to other questions that could remain in the air after the last episode of “Passion of hawks 2″.

Samuel Caballero appeared near the end of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

“PASSION OF GAVILANES”, WILL IT HAVE ANOTHER SEASON?

Until now, Telemundo has not made any official announcement regarding a new installment. However, the outlook is not very encouraging, due to the numbers of the latest episodes of the telenovela, which do not even reach a million viewers, according to Nielsen (NPM).

After the denouement of Turkish melodrama “Mother”, the three most watched telenovelas in the United States belong to Univision. The first is “my fortune is to love you” with 1 million 555 thousand viewers, is followed by “single with daughters”, which has reached 1 million 455 thousand users connected to the small screen.

While “the rose of guadeloupe” ranks third among the most watched productions in the United States with a figure of 1 million 294 thousand viewers following its stories.

On the other hand, the actress danna garciawho plays Norma Elizondo in “Passion of Hawks”, he confessed in an interview with People en Español that he would have liked to have had more scenes with the Cuban actor Mario Cimarro (Juan Reyes).

“We hope that at some point, hopefully more opportunities to work together will come, if it is no longer in Pasión [de gavilanes]If we are no longer going to have more participation together in the same story, maybe in another project. The truth is that we would love for it to continue, for us to do something together again”, declared the 44-year-old interpreter.