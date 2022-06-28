Passionate kiss of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez goes viral on Twitter

Cara Delevingne Y Selena Gomez They had a passionate kiss that has gone viral on Twitter, but it was all part of the series.”Only Murders in the Building“, whose second season can be seen from this June 28 by Star +.

Cara Delevingne has joined this crime and comedy series playing Alicean art curator who becomes the love interest of Selena’s character Mabel.

Twitter user @MolyDelReyy shared the scene accompanied by the text: “These last few days have been bad (and I don’t trust Alice), but seeing Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne make out with Billie Eilish was very cathartic.”

And it is that the scene is heard in the background “You should see me in a crown”, a song by the American singer who just over the weekend became the youngest headliner in the history of the Glastonbury Festival.

Regarding the joint work with the model, Selena Gómez told Entertainment Tonight: “It was so much fun, I’ve known her for many years and it was honestly working with a childhood friend.. I really enjoyed it, she’s hilarious, I think she did really well this season and she brought a lot to the show. She is a bomb.”

For her part, in the same interview, Cara Delevingne said: “I really loved representing the queer community and I think that with Selena it was very easy and safe to be able to show that relationship in terms of reliability, we just enjoyed it, with the intensity and how that relationship develops it was a very interesting thing to imagine and it was great“.

“Only Murders in the Building” is starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Here you can see the scene shared on Twitter: