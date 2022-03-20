Passports register twice as many requests this week

The decision of the Embassy of United States in Dominican Republicto resume appointments for tourist visas B1/B2 in a limited way, has generated an increase in the last days of requests for appointments in the General Directorate of passports.

The institution has observed that the request for appointments to obtain this document has increased almost twice as much as scheduled between January and February, so they took the measure of reducing the number of people to receive.

According to the information provided by Passports, this week they have received about 400 appointments per day at the headquarters. Previously they only programmed 200.

People who have come to this institution not only do so to request passport for the first time, they also attend for renewal or simply to get advice on any situation of doubt they have.

Mrs Cristina Pichardo de Beras attended this Thursday General Directorate of Passportsafter the embassy decided to resume appointments, starting with those that were rescheduled on March 13 when the COVID-19 virus was detected in the country.

Although he does not belong to the reprogramming group, Pichardo de Beras plans to make a trip as a tourist to the United States and he understands that he must advance the process so that when applying for a visa he can “have one less problem”.

The lady said that she had not made the request for passport since I didn’t know “on which foot the Dominican Republic was standing” for the pandemic.

Similar situation told Free Journal Rubén Bueno when he went to this institution in search of his passport, considering that from now on, little by little, normality will be seen. Although he is not sure about the visa, he thinks that this is the only good start to obtain it.

Likewise Mr. Adalberto Polanco Jimenez went in search of his passport for the first time. He described the embassy’s decision as correct since he considers “everything should be as before and that normalcy should be resumed.”

Others have applied for renewal and requests for certification processes.

Passport reminds citizens that, to save time, they can continue making their appointments and advance the document request process online to avoid unnecessary queues at the site.

The embassy announced a week ago that it will give priority to all those whose appointments were canceled due to the pandemic, and whose applications were made between March 14, 2019 and March 13, 2020.

He indicated that people eligible to attend appointments will be instructed via email.

“The US Embassy will resume the tourist visa process on a limited basis only for applicants with receipts paid between March 14, 2019, and March 13, 2020”, wrote the entity on its social networks.

He indicated that applicants in these categories must log in to their profile on the platform and verify their email address.

“Once this pool of applicants has been processed, we will resume appointments on a limited and phased basis as staffing resources allow. Applicants should expect a longer than normal wait time for this service and plan accordingly.”

They specified that, due to the backlog of visa appointment requests, applicants will experience delays in availability.