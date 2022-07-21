Passports: the most powerful of 2022, according to Henley & Partners – Travel – Life

The firm Henley & Partners, specializing in citizenship and residency advice, presented the list of the countries with the most ‘powerful’ passports in Latin America in 2022.

The ranking measures the number of destinations that its holders can access without a prior visa and It is carried out according to the data of the International Air Transport Association (IATA)the world organization of scheduled airlines.

According to the specialized site, Costa Rica is the fifth country in the region with the most ‘powerful’ passport, since it allows visa-free entry to 150 countries. On a global scale, this country ranks 31.

At number four is Uruguay, because its passport allows visa-free entry to 153 countries. In the world, this country ranks 28th, which it shares with the Republic of Seychelles, located in East Africa.

It is followed by Mexico, with a passport that offers access to 159 countries and that places it on a global scale in number 24a place that is also occupied by Israel.

in the number position Two in the region are Argentina and Brazil, whose passports allow visa-free entry to 170 countries.. Both nations rank 19th in the world ranking, very close to Hong Kong and Croatia.

And the first place in Latin America Chile takes it, because its citizens have a passport that allows entry to 174 countries. In the world it occupies the position number 16, which it shares with Monaco.

Chile leads the top of Latin America.

Colombia, meanwhile, is ranked 12th in the region and 41st in the world.. Colombians, according to this ranking, can enter 132 countries without a visa. This square is shared with the Solomon Islands and Samoa.

In the 2021 list of the specialized firm Henley & Partners, Colombia is ranked number 44, the year in which Colombians could enter, according to the study, 129 nations without a visa. At that time, Colombia shared a position with Venezuela and Tonga.

