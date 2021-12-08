Pasta alarm, will it be goodbye in 2022? Consumers are scared

Italy without pasta in 2022, the alarm heralds a black prospect for consumers. Yet the risk is real due to the shortage of durum wheat stocks. We assess the situation.

An alarming prospect is unfolding for the new year. Italy could run out of dough as durum wheat stocks are running out. What would the consequences be? Supermarket shelves would remain more and more empty, month after month, and until stocks are exhausted, prices they could rise beyond all limits. The idea of ​​another price increase after light, gas, fuel and other raw materials frightens consumers who cannot believe what is about to happen.

Causes of the pasta alarm, because we risk running out of it

Climate change is the main cause of the possibility that we Italians, lovers of pasta, may have give up one of your favorite foods and basics of our meals. Last summer was hotter than usual and Canada’s wheat crops were destroyed. Same fate for the production of the USA, a country also hit by surprising heat. The grain does not resist temperatures of 50 degrees – reached in some areas of Canada – and the consequence is an unavailability of the product.

In Italy, therefore, the repercussions were felt given that not much durum wheat is produced in our territory. Agricultural land for the production of durum wheat they decrease more and more and only one dish out of four is “our own flour”. The trend should reverse so as not to risk running out of pasta and prevent the alert from becoming a reality. The Made in Italy should be supported with incentives for producers and great advantages also for consumers in terms of quality, safety, genuineness. Moreover, buying abroad means spend more money and increase costs for citizens.

How much will a plate of pasta cost us

The data coming not only from Canada but also from Italy itself are worrying. The cost of durum wheat is skyrocketing, at an all-time high of the last thirteen years and the situation can only get worse. The estimate at the beginning of the year of wheat production in 2021 is proving to be wrong in the negative. The estimated 4.3 million tons did not happen but production did stopped at 3.7 million.

Durum wheat is missing, commodity prices rise e the future looks dire. Coldiretti pushes to increase the Italian production also because glyphosate, a rather powerful herbicide, is used abroad. Italian wheat would be of higher quality and would allow consumers to cook many other pasta dishes. At the moment nothing remains but stock it up and wait for a positive turnaround in the situation.