Pasta and bread, dizzying increases. How much they will cost us in 2022 – Economy

Milan, January 17, 2022 – Il expensive-energy and that of wheat and durum wheat they triggered the also increases in bread and pasta. Already under tension for months, the last cold shower on the front of prices came from the new increases announced at the beginning of this year by the major brands of the main dish of Made in Italy. With a “dizzying” increase in the price of wheat, which represents, explained Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the group of the same name, 60% of the cost of making pasta, along with 300% of gas and 25% of packaging, large-scale distribution has been asked for an increase of 12 cents per kilo to 1.52 after last year had gone from 1.10 to 1.40. In total, a plus 38%.

The expensive-spaghetti

At the beginning of the year, after a average increase in 2021 of 10.8% for dry and fresh pasta (Ismea data), explains Giorgio Santambrogio, CEO of the VéGé group and vice president of Federdistribuzione, requests for aprice adjustments of 36% on average, which dropped to 25% during the negotiation phase. However, this does not mean that from the current 1.20 euros per kilo, pasta must cost 1.50 on the shelf to rise to 2.80-3.20 in the premium segment from the supermarket and up to 4-5 euros for artisanal products. gourmet. Because promotional offers are increasing (almost 40% of sales), warns Santambrogio, and the willingness of large-scale distribution to absorb the price increases while losing margins. For this reason, the supply chain should sit around a table to verify item by item what is causing these increases – among other things, very differentiated between suppliers – and then establish that when the speculative bubble on the markets deflates, prices should also fall. Which, however, never happens.

The grain effect

Behind the dear-pasta there is first of all, underlines the president of Union-Food Confindustria Riccardo Felicetti “la flare-up in durum wheat prices on international markets “with even speculative movements following the collapse due to the drought of harvests in Canada and the USA, the decline in Ukraine and the reduction in Russian exports. hit energy-intensive industries such as pasta makers with “a spike in costs that jeopardize the survival of companies.” In 2021, Coldiretti warns, international wheat prices rose by 31.3%, the pandemic has opened up hoarding scenarios ( 51% of reserves by China) while today Italian wheat is underpaid to farmers and it is not enough because less and less are produced. A kilo of soft wheat is sold for about 32 cents while a kilo of bread costs on average 3, 20 euro.

The increases of the bakers

They are therefore not only the price increases of flour (+ 38%) to have done raise the price of bread by 3.3% (Ismea data) in 2021 but with new increases reported from 10 to 15% by Federconsumatori, with an increase of 33% for sandwich bread. And with very different prices from 4.25 euros per kilo for common bread in Milan to 4.68 in Bologna to drop to 2.23 in Florence. And with peaks from 6 to 8 euros per kilo for special products, from wholemeal to cereals. “Each bakery decides whether or not to raise prices – warns Benvenuto Pagnani, vice president of Assopanificatori-Confesercenti from Pesaro -. So far we have kept the price at around 4.40 euros per kilo but the cost increases are no longer sustainable”. However, if bread were to increase by 10-20 cents per kilo, with per capita consumption falling to 85 grams per day, in a year there would be an increase of about 6 euros. And about 5 for pasta, Santambrogio calculates on the average consumption of 24 kilos. An increase, of course, but lower than the almost 300 euros of increases per family in 2022 estimated by Federconsumatori for food out of a total (including bills) of 1229.