Pasta, increases of 38% for producers. Alarm for price increases at the supermarket- Corriere.it

Alarm for the increase in pasta: the costs to produce it have risen to almost 40%, at least by 38%. another very evident sign of inflation which is expanding in all sectors and which is arriving directly in the so-called household shopping cart. It was launched by one of the best known pasta producers in Italy, Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the Apulian group of the same name. A kilo of pasta, which in September the large retailers bought for 1.10 euros, now costs 1.40. And by the end of January it will reach 1.52 euros. Indeed, it is + 38%.

Continuous price increases We had to ask for the first 30 cents after the summer, to cope with the soaring cost of our main raw material, wheat, said Divella in an interview with Sole 24 Ore. Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange grew by 90%. An increase that we could never have amortized on our own, just think that for us semolina represents 60% of the entire production cost of pasta. Then followed the other increases: cellophane + 25%, gas + 300%, electricity. This is why in January we asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. An increase that should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month.



Less wheat in the world In particular, the price of wheat increases because the crops in Canada and the United States – which are the main world producers – have fallen by 50% and therefore Italian pasta makers have had to buy the share of wheat not covered by national production at prices higher, explained Divella. And this has also raised the prices of Italian wheat. For the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, with the Covid pandemic, a scenario of hoarding, speculation and uncertainty has opened that must push the country to defend its food sovereignty. With 3.8 million tons produced (-3% compared to the previous year), Italy is the second largest producer of wheat in the world – highlights Coldiretti – but also the main importer because many industries, instead of guaranteeing supplies with national products, have preferred to buy on the international market taking advantage of the low prices of the last decade.

Coldiretti’s analysis: sowing costs doubled The confirmation of the price increase also comes from the Coldiretti analysis released on Wednesday 12 January. In Italy the costs of sowing for the production of wheat destined for pasta and bread have practically doubled, as a consequence of the increases of more than 50% for the diesel necessary for working the land. But the costs of agricultural vehicles, plant protection products and fertilizers also increase, which even triple. For Coldiretti, the effects of the jump in energy costs affect the entire supply chain, from fields to industry to shelves. Despite this, Italian durum wheat – underlines Coldiretti – paid to national farmers less than that coming from abroad, which accounts for 40% of the production of pasta. The production imported into Italy, especially from Canada, is also obtained with the use of the chemical herbicide glyphosate in pre-harvest, which is prohibited in Italy. An anomaly that has pushed the record of purchases of pasta with 100% Italian wheat made recognizable by the obligation of origin labeling strongly supported by Coldiretti, which pushes for supply chain agreements between agricultural and industrial companies in order not to bring prices down below costs of production, as required by the new law to combat unfair practices.

Supply chain contracts A solution to obtain better conditions on the market can come from supply chain contracts. Over one million quintals of Italian durum wheat will be used by some of the most important Italian milling industries for the production of 100% Italian pasta, enhancing the great work of farms, as communicated by Cai – Consorzi Agrari d’Italia, the first production hub. organized in Italy – which in recent weeks has committed to renewing supply chain contracts for cereals managed in its own facilities. Thanks to these agreements, producers are able to obtain better conditions on the market aimed at making the most of the quality characteristics of the harvest. The stipulated contracts provide for the possibility of setting guaranteed minimum prices based on the market value already at the time of sowing, with important premiums for the higher protein bands. These agreements will be followed by contracts for soft wheat, barley, oats and other cereals. We are working to build these lasting synergies between production and industry to enhance 100% Italian quality cereals and guarantee consumers excellent products – explains Andrea Pasini, Cai cereal manager – We must increase Italian quality cereal production and continue to push on contracts. of the supply chain which are the only tool capable of giving certainty and stability to the entire supply chain.

Fears for winter 2022 The investigation of the Sole 24 Ore also mentions another pasta maker, Riccardo Felicetti, of the family group of the same name, who confirms the increases and looks even further into the year: The imbalances on the world market will not end here, and in the winter of 2022 we will have new problems, including the speculative flare-ups. Also because the climate has to be considered: among snowfalls, frosts, excessive rains, it is not possible to predict how the crops will go next year: We have to get used to the fact that a product can run out and that no more will arrive.

The role of large-scale distribution The match in hand is gradually passing to large-scale distribution – large organized distribution – which is accepting price increases, negotiating every single increase in order not to transfer all the higher costs to the final consumer. But Istat data already show a decline in the economic situation for retail sales in November with -0.4% in value and -0.6% in volume. In particular, sales of food goods decreased with a -0.9% in value and -1.2% in volume, while those of non-food goods were stationary.

Source link