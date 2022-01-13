Pasta, prices up 38% in Italy: the alarm of producers

Blame for the rise in energy prices and the cost of raw materials. And the worst is yet to come, companies explain why

We have noticed this recently while shopping at the supermarket. It all started from the summer onwards, penny after penny the price of pasta has risen steadily and now, in front of the shelves, you are left speechless at the cost of the most loved and consumed food by Italians. The fault is certainly the rise in energy prices, the expensive bill that is about to hit us all was not enough. But not only. The price of pasta is skyrocketing also due to the increase in the price of wheat. A set of factors, therefore, which has meant that a kilo of pasta that in September the large retailers bought for 1.10 euros, now costs 1.40. An increase that affects the final consumer. And the worst will come by the end of the month when the price is expected to jump to 1.52 euros, with an increase of 38%.

A very salty pasta Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the group of the same name, sounded the alarm on the Sole 24Ore. “We had to ask for the first 30 cents after the summer, to cope with the dizzying increase in the cost of our main raw material, namely wheat. Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange has increased by 90. %. An increase that we could never have amortized by ourselves, just think that for us semolina represents 60% of all the production cost of pasta. price increases: the cost of cellophane increased by 25%, gas by 300%, electricity too. For this reason, in January we asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. An increase that should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month “.

The passion for quality pasta deepening



World Pasta Day 2021, the 10 Italian favorite first courses. PHOTO If Italians, having to do the math in their pockets, are willing to settle for the discount to buy an unknown brand detergent or little advertised napkins for the table, they seem instead not to want to give up quality pasta, that of the most important brands. The question is: how much will they be willing to spend to put the one they love most on the table? Large-scale distribution, which has lower margins on pasta, flour, eggs and milk compared to other products, initially resisted the increases advanced by producers, but was then forced to yield. “The only thing he asked of us – explains Divella – was to spread the increases gradually: the first ten cents more in October, the second in November, the third in December. And now the new quota”.

The risk of further increases The situation, among other things, could even worsen Divella warns. “In December, the production plants stopped for 15 days and nobody bought wheat. But at the Bari commodity exchange, the first to meet after the New Year, there was a 6% increase. The pasta factories restart their engines, and immediately the price of wheat rises. Then there is another thing that worries me: will national wheat be enough, until June? The last harvest in Italy was good, but we are not self-sufficient and we buy it partly from abroad, where the harvest has gone badly and where the prices of the raw materials are very high “.

Consumer reaction deepening



Consumer prices, in 20 years they have increased by 33.4% Faced with a shopping bag that becomes increasingly heavy, consumers react by varying consumption and preferring to buy more and more basic necessities on which large-scale distribution has narrow margins. The latest Istat data for the month of November show a clear economic decline for retail sales: minus 0.4% in value and minus 0.6% in volume. Looking in particular at food products, sales recorded a minus 0.9% in value and a minus 1.2% in volume.