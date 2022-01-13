Pasta, rising prices in Italy: new alarm

In Italy a new alarm has been triggered, linked to one of the most popular specialties on the table: the pasta. Specifically, the alarm, raised by Vincenzo Divella, CEO of the Apulian group of the same name, concerns the rise in prices.

Because the price of pasta is rising

In the recent past there was already talk of an increase in prices for pasta (and not only). Now Vincenzo Divella has set off a new alarm bell, with some statements to ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’: “We had to ask for the first 30 cents after the summer, to cope with the dizzying increase in the cost of our main company. raw material, that is, wheat. Between June and today, the price of wheat on the Foggia stock exchange has grown by 90%. An increase that we would never have been able to amortize on our own, just think that for us semolina represents 60% of the entire production cost of pasta “.

Then Divella added: “With the arrival of autumn, then, all the other increases took place: the cost of cellophane increased by 25%, gas by 300%, electricity too. For this reason, in January we asked the large retailers for another 12 cents per kilo. This increase should become effective with the renewal of orders at the end of this month ”.

How and how much is the price of pasta rising

The CEO of the Divella group explained how the increase in pasta prices was distributed: “At the beginning, large-scale distribution resisted, then understood. He asked us to spread the increases gradually: the first ten cents more in October, the second in November, the third in December. And now the new quota “.

As reported by ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’, a kg of pasta, which in September the large retailers bought at the price of 1.10 euros, now costs 1.40. By the end of January, the price will reach 1.52 euros, thus registering a 38% increase.

According to Divella, the increase in prices will not alienate consumers: “Consumers are reading, they know that the price of raw materials has increased, they have also touched it in their bills. This is why they have absorbed the increases without disaffection: after all, pasta is still the food that costs the least of all “.

Will the price of pasta go up again? Divella’s warning

During the interview, Vincenzo Divella did not rule out further price increases for pasta, an iconic Italian specialty: “Prices may rise again. In December, the production plants stopped for 15 days and nobody bought wheat. Already yesterday, on the Bari commodity exchange, the first that met after the New Year, there was an increase of 6%. The pasta factories restart their engines and immediately the price of wheat rises “.

There is, then, another problem. Divella explained: “Today we use national wheat for 70-80%, but although the last production went well in Italy, we have never been a self-sufficient country, so I will have to buy more foreign wheat, which is more expensive today. I will pay more for the Italian wheat I use, because Italian farmers, as demand increases, will increase the price. That’s why the increases may not end there ”.