Pasta, skyrocketing costs. Not just the bills, how much we will pay for a kilo of spaghetti – Libero Quotidiano





Attilio Barbieri February 13, 2022

Increase everything. Energy is very expensive. Warming up, getting around, shopping is becoming a rich man’s business. But not all the increases that have occurred upstream of the production chains have been discharged on the consumers’ wallets. According to the latest Istat survey, January 2022, the costs incurred by families for housing, water, electricity and fuels grew by 22.6% in one year, against an inflation of 4.8%. And again by 4.8% the prices of products with a high frequency of purchase have risen. Those that most often enter the shopping cart of Italians. Food inflation surveyed by Istat, also in January, is a little lower: + 3.8%. But if the price of food and drink hasn’t exploded, it’s because producers and packers they have reduced margins. Or even they are selling to large retailers at a loss. This is the case, for example, of the pasta, one of the most popular foods in the diet of Italians. If a year ago producing a kilogram of spaghetti cost an average of one euro, today pasta makers spend exactly 50% more. That means one and a half euro.





I verified this by having some of them tell me how much the various items that make up the industrial cost of pasta have grown. Durum wheat, for example, has doubled: from 300 to 600 euros per ton, thanks to the disastrous harvest in Canada. The cost of cellophane for packaging has increased by 30%, that of paper and cardboard even more. Gas and electricity by 300%. Then there is the transport of the finished product. But the pasta makers were not able to pass these increases on the selling price. Many of them are selling at a loss. The kilo of pasta which costs them one and a half euro they sell it to the chains a 1.40. And then there are the promotions. With discounts of up to 50% on the price at the counter. In that case, those who make pasta come to lose too 60-70 cents Per kilo.





Those operating in the special pasta and Igp (Protected Geographical Indication) segment are saved. Of course the situation cannot be postponed for long. And consumers will soon see grow the tags of macaroni, spaghetti, fusilli and rigatoni. But if the industrialists of the sector cry, the farmers of the supply chain certainly do not laugh. Of course, the values ​​of “spot” durum wheat have risen, but for many cereal growers the effects are nil, given that they have signed multi-year supply contracts. Blessed in a situation of normality in the market, they now prevent them from intercepting, if not partially, the generalized growth of prices. In the meantime, the increases on fuel, gas and electricity are discounted. Even if their activities are not as energy-intensive as those of the processing industry, the high cost of living certainly does not spare them.



