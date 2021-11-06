Attention! Some batches of pasta for allergy risk have recently been recalled. Here’s what it is.

Italian cuisine is known and loved all over the world. There are many dishes typical of our country also exported abroad, with each region distinguishing itself with typical local dishes. Starting from the pizza up to the pasta, on the other hand, there are several delicacies able to satisfy the palates of both adults and children.

Apparently identical, on the shelves of supermarkets we find many products thanks to which we can set our tables. In this regard it is good to know that they have recently been recalled some batches of pasta for allergy risk. But what is it about? Let’s go into the details and find out together.

Pasta withdrawn from the shelves due to the presence of mustard: here is brand and lots

Whenever we buy food products it is good to pay attention to their characteristics, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences. Precisely in this area, the various competent authorities come to our aid and promptly report, for example, the presence of possible allergens.

In this regard, the Famila and A&O chains have reported recently the recall of some types of organic wholemeal pasta with the Natura Chiama Selex brand and Gragnano Igp pasta with the Saper di Sapori Selex brand due to “Presence of the mustard allergen“. These products are all sold in packs of 500 grams.

Going into the details, the branded organic wholemeal pasta Nature Calls is made by Newlat Food Spa in via F. De Cecco 33, in Fara San Martino, in the province of Chieti. While that of Gragnano Igp Sapor by Saperi, from Premiato Pastificio Afeltra Srl, via Roma 20, in Gragnano. The types of pasta covered by the recall are the following:

As stated in the same recall notice: “Customers are advised that they have purchased the product and that they are allergic to mustard not to consume it and to return it to the point of sale for reimbursement“. However, there are no problems for people who are not allergic to mustard, who can safely consume the products in question. At the same time it should be noted that similar products with different batches are not subject to recall e they can be safely consumed.