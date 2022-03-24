Pastor of Hillsong Church resigns after accusations of inappropriate treatment of women

Hillsong Church co-founder Brian Houston has agreed to step down as senior pastor amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of two women.

The statement from the church’s board of directors, which was published on Friday, two women denounced in the last 10 years. The board was aware of the allegations when Houston resigned last January to focus on fighting the allegation of concealing child sexual abuse.

The first incident was caused by sending an inappropriate text message to an employee and occurred a decade ago.

The woman resigned after the incident and the board accused her of having been abusing the sleeping pills on which she was dependent.

The pastor received a second complaint in 2019 after becoming disoriented after a session at the Hillsong Conference. According to the board, Houston used anti-anxiety drugs and alcohol, and then knocked on the door of the hotel room and was with an occupant.

The founder of the megachurch Hillsong was accused of concealing sexual crimes against minors.

Following an investigation of both incidents, the board determined that Houston had violated the Hillsong Pastor Code of Conduct.

Houston is also under suspicion for abusing nine minors.

This Wednesday, the board announced that it had accepted Houston’s resignation.

What is Hillsong Church?

It is a charismatic Christian organization that was founded in Australia in 1983 and over nearly four decades has grown to be based in 30 countries and have famous devotees in its ranks.

The church has been through several controversies in recent years, including Pastor Carl Lentz being fired in 2020 and Houston being accused of knowing his pastor father, Frank, allegedly molested a boy in the 1970s but did not report it.

Some of the most famous members of the church are Justin Bieber, Hailee Bieber, Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Jonas, Kyrie Irving, Bono, Kylie Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The Hillsong Church has several branches in almost thirty countries such as Spain, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Mexico.

