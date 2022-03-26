Pastor of Lares faces federal charges for sexual exploitation of a minor

A federal grand jury found cause for arrest against Pastor Emmanuel Morales Hernández29 years old and a resident of Lares, on charges of coercion (forcing someone to do something by force or threats), enticing a minor, and attempting to receive exploitative material from a minor.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico indicated, through written statements, that, between November and December 2021, Morales Hernández persuaded, induced and incited an individual who was not 18 years old to have sexual relations. Morales Hernández, a pastor who, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, is known in Lares and Utuado, was arrested at his residence.

Specifically, Morales Hernández was charged with using his position as a trusted figure in the community to coerce a minor under 16 years of age..

“Morales Hernández used his position of trust in the community to attack a minor and turn him into a victim of child exploitation. If you are a victim, or know of other victims of this individual, we ask that you contact us or the authorities so we can protect you from these crimes. We want the communities to know that the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the United States Department of JusticeTogether with our local agencies and partners, we are committed to protecting children from these criminals”, highlighted the head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in San Juan, William Stephen Muldrow.

Morales Hernández appeared at the initial hearing presided over by the Judge Bruce McGiverin yesterday, thursday, and then He was transferred to the federal prison in Guaynabo, where he will remain until the final outcome of the case..

If found guilty, Morales Hernández would receive a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years in prison, for the charges of coercion and incitement, and a minimum mandatory sentence of five years for attempting to receive child exploitation material.

Agents from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), the investigative branch of the Department of Homeland Security (Homeland HSI) and personnel from the Police Bureau collaborated in the investigation. Federal prosecutor Jenifer Hernández Vega, director of the Unit for the Exploitation of Minors and Immigration, will be in charge of the judicial process by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

“The sexual exploitation of minors, in all its aspects, is deplorable and an extremely serious crime. HSI will thoroughly investigate these crimes to identify the alleged perpetrators, arrest them and obtain solid evidence that will prevail in the judicial process. We will continue to work with federal and local agencies, and we will use all available resources, to identify, arrest and prosecute these people”, said the special agent in charge of HSI in San Juan, Ivan Arvelo.