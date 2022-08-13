Pastor says Beyoncé ”sold her soul to the devil”

The American singer, Beyoncé is currently in the spotlight with her new song called ”Church Girls”. This new production by the wife of the singer, producer and American businessman, Jay-Z, is not to everyone’s taste. An American Pastor stepped up to denounce this musical work.

Indeed, the man of God whose name is Patrick Wooten, did not mince his words. During a service, the pastor denounced a “sacrilege” and claimed that the American star had “sold his soul to the devil”.

Beyonce just released the sacrilege. The only thing I can account for some of these things is somebody sold their soul to the devil

he says.

Débordo Leekunfa’s strange message for year 3 of Arafat DJ’s death: ”They and they sold…”

In addition, the man of God believes that this song is “not for public consumption”, calling the work of the former member of the American group Destiny’s Child “trash”. It reveals that those who sell their souls to the devil do not live long.

When you sell your soul to the devil, you get the short end of the stick. Because you won’t live that long and when you leave here, where you’re going, you’ll be here forever. So it’s not a bargain

he says.

Hello Caviar, the fall already?

It should be remembered that Beyoncé Carter, born Knowles alias Beyoncé is a famous American singer, songwriter, dancer, producer and actress. The American singer who married rapper Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter began to shine as the musical group Destiny’s Child made rain and shine in the 90s. For several years, the group has dislocated and the members of the group have each embarked on a solo career.

– Advertising –