Pastor Warns About Actress Vanessa Hudgens’ New Witchcraft Movie

Vanessa Hudgens speaks at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A pastor warns of spiritual danger after actress Vanessa Hudgens announces a new unscripted movie about her interest in witchcraft and the occult.

“Satan is on a mission to normalize the demonic, because the more influencers and people he can get to normalize the demonic, the easier it is to get the masses to welcome him into their lives,” Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York City he told CBN’s Faithwire. “So this is a concerted effort. If you are a Christian, if you are a believer and if you have discernment, it is very obvious to see.

As Faithwire reported, Hudgens is teaming up with Bunim-Murray Productions and his best friend, GG Magreem, for “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” a 90-minute trip into the supposedly “supernatural.” The film, which is in post-production, will document the duo’s journey to Salem, Massachusetts, where they allegedly learn about witchcraft and attempt to track down “ghosts,” among other spiritual pursuits.

Signorelli knows that some will laugh at warnings about this content, but he pointed to the Bible’s clear rebuke of the current cultural obsession with psychics, mediums, and other such spiritual pursuits.

“So many people are curious about the supernatural that the more it becomes normalized, the more that door opens and the more people walk through it,” he said.

Check out Signorelli’s message to Hudgens:

Signorelli also addressed the fact that witchcraft and similar activities can be deceptive. These practices can often appear positive despite being spiritually dangerous.

“Throughout the scriptures, witchcraft actually comes across as false comfort and false power,” he said. “He’ll always show up in a way that makes you think, ‘Oh, this is how I’m going to meet the love of my life.’ That’s how I’m going to prosper financially. That’s how I’m going to excel in life.’ It always comes in the form of success.”

Unfortunately, many believe, and put faith in, these lies. Signorelli also shared what he would tell Hudgens if he had the chance.

“I would say, ‘Vanessa, we all have a desire to deal with spiritual things,’” she said. “But if you want to talk to a spirit, talk to the Holy Ghost, because the Holy Ghost wants to have a relationship with you through Jesus Christ and the finished work of the cross.”

Signorelli continued, “This desire for the supernatural is something we all have because we’re a spirit in a physical body, so the real question is, ‘Will you fulfill that desire righteously?'”

Hudgens’ film isn’t the only project of its kind to hit the mainstream, as major retailers dive into Ouija board, tarot card, and book of spell sales, and big brands integrate these. practices in their marketing schemes. All of this is spilling over into people’s daily lives.

Signorelli shared a recent story about a member of his church who was shocked to see a tarot card reading taking place at his son’s school.

“I was just shocked,” he said. “They were doing tarot card readings with kindergarten kids.”

The preacher said it only takes one generation to justify such behaviors for these practices to become normalized, something he called especially egregious considering what would happen if a teacher opened a Bible and started reading to students. In such a case, the educator “would be fired”.

“What happens is what we tolerate in one generation, it literally becomes acceptable in the next generation, and then it is celebrated… and just a couple of generations later, we have local kindergarten and elementary school kids doing card readings from the tarot with his masters.

Signorelli added: “It’s absolutely crazy.”

Check out the full conversation with Signorelli here.