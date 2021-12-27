Pastorello: “Arthur? Let’s evaluate with Juventus, there is serenity. Bernardeschi, discussions have begun”

Federico Pastorello, agent who won the Globe Soccer Awards spoke to SKY microphones. “Let’s say that it is a great pride to be here tonight, for my country and for what has been done in 25 years of activity. I think it is the evening that everyone would like to experience doing this job”.

What summer was it? Lukaku went to Chelsea …

“Romelu made a choice, we shared it together, he started very well and then he had this injury which took two months from him. When he was about to return there was this outbreak at Chelsea and he was a victim of it. goals, a penalty obtained, will be the protagonist. We are happy with the choice made “.

Does Arthur want more space?

“It is to be a protagonist in his club, this year in particular with the World Cup at the door. We are evaluating with Juventus, with great consistency and participation towards the club. There is serenity, we will find a solution if there is one. need, given that in the last three games he has played two games as a starter and one with more than half an hour “.

What will be decided for Bernardeschi?

“He is experiencing a positive moment, there are talks underway, we are not against a renewal. It is part of my job to evaluate possible alternatives, if there will be, to then make him decide. But it is not in his head at the moment”.