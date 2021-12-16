Pastorello’s new mission, to take Arthur away from Juve: contacts with Sevilla and Arsenal, there is the idea Psg | First page

Federico take care of it. Juventus relies on Pastorello to try to solve the problems that grip the market strategy for the present, especially for the future. Pastorello is Federico’s new agent Bernardeschi And Arthur, indeed. But if as far as the outside of the national team is concerned, every speech seems to be postponed to the end of the season, because the player has expressed the will to remain in any case until June even if the negotiations for the renewal do not take off again, it is the midfielder. Brazilian which at this point represents a knot to be solved as quickly as possible.

BOCCIATO – Rejected, Arthur da Allegri was rejected. The Juventus coach waited for the Brazilian midfielder, he wanted to study him, he wanted to understand him, he also wanted to launch him. He included him in the Champions list despite the arthroscopic cleaning operation that would have made him miss the start of the season, from October he returned to the group, then after the flop in Verona he was substantially canceled from the rotations. The internal situation is clear, the one on the market more complicated. The evaluation in the exchange with Pjanic weighs, but also and above all weighs a net salary of 5.5 million plus bonuses which makes it salable only within a small circle of clubs on an international scale. The solution must be found quickly, Arthur together with Aaron Ramsey is the first name on the list of transferable for January, Pastorello is working on this in synergy with Juventus.

HYPOTHESIS – We evaluate destinations in Italy (Rome above all) and abroad. But in Italy, it is precisely the engagement that is complicating every speech, including a loan, before it can really begin, abroad Juve would be happy to say open the file attached to the PSG: Leonardo remains a fan of Arthur, in the PSG there are several players who would suit Juve, the main names are always the same, namely those of Mauro Icardi but also by Leandro Paredes. In the meantime, a poll has come from La Liga, it is that of Seville, a club that could, however, come to Arthur on loan without redemption obligations. And an English track is the one that leads to London, with thatArsenal who is already intensifying contacts for Dejan Kulusevski. Juve in any case open to everything, even to a long loan, making room in the salary and staff is now a priority. What is certain is that Arthur is out and that he in turn pushes to leave. Pastorello must now find a solution for him and for Juve.