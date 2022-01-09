Pastry chef refuses to make a gay wedding cake. The Court of Human Rights agrees with him

After seven years of legal battles, the appeal with which a LGBT + activist had tried to convict a pastry shop in Belfast that had refused to prepare a cake with the words “support gay marriage” ended in the European Court of Human Rights. “.

As the Guardian reconstructs, the Strasbourg court yesterday, in a majority decision, said it would not reconsider the UK Supreme Court decision, which overturned a £ 500 compensation imposed on the Northern Irish Ashers bakery, run by evangelical Christians. . In 2014 Ashers refused to produce a cake with Sesame Street puppets Bert and Ernie, commissioned by Gareth Lee himself, who was a supporter of the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in the British nation, where same-sex unions they were legalized only last year.

Prior to the London Supreme Court ruling in 2018, a Belfast county court and appeals court ruled that the company discriminated against Lee, who is gay, on the basis of sexual orientation, by imposing a £ 500 fine. After the quashing of this decision by the British Supreme Court, the man had taken the case to Strasbourg. But now the ECHR has argued that the appeal was inadmissible because the applicant had not expressly invoked his rights under the European Convention on Human Rights during the domestic proceedings and had relied solely on the country’s law.

“The Supreme Court ruled on the facts of the case that the applicant was not treated differently because of his real or perceived sexual orientation, but rather that the refusal to provide the cake was because of the religious objection of the defendants in the against gay marriage, ”the ruling affirms. For the Court therefore “what was primarily at issue, therefore, was not the effect on the applicant’s private life or on his freedom to have or express his views or beliefs, but rather whether the Ashers bakery was required to produce a cake expressing the applicant’s political support for gay marriage. ”Their refusal was therefore legitimate.

Lee complained that the ruling was based on “technicality”, arguing that “none of us should be forced to understand the beliefs of business owners before entering their store or paying for their services.”