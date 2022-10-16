Entertainment

Pat Brisson spoke about Cole Caufield’s happiness in Montreal

Cole Caufield’s agent Pat Brisson spoke of his client’s happiness about his love for the Canadiens and the city of Montreal. It was at the microphone of Matin McGuire that the influential agent spoke out in this regard:

“Cole Caufield is very happy in Montreal. He always has a smile on his face on and off the ice. We see it in his off-ice implications, he is very happy.

During the last campaign, ie 2021-22, the maverick had a second half of the season worthy of his immense talent. When Martin St-Louis arrived at the helm of the club last February, he revived the confidence of Caufield, which was lost somewhere in the Bell Centre.

Remember that when St-Louis arrived behind the three-color bench, Caufield had only one goal in 30 games with Dominique Ducharme as coach chief. Under the guidance of the legend who wore the number 26 during his long career, he flashed the red light 22 times in 37 games.

The prolific scorer has completely rebuilt his confidence with that glowing streak, and since the current season opener has proven he was ready for this year’s challenge.

To add weight to the argument above, note that Cole Caufield played a total of 80 games in the NHL, for a total of 29 goals.

So isn’t it illogical to state that the dialogue about him, that he’s a 30-goal scorer, or even 40-goal scorer, is true? The numbers are now there to prove it, aren’t they?

Especially since the complicity between Captain Nick Suzuki and him is palpable, both on the ice and off it. Caufield and Suzuki have similar intelligence for the game and he complements each other perfectly, as does the Backstrom-Ovechkin duo.

