Pat Brisson spoke about Cole Caufield’s happiness in Montreal

Cole Caufield’s agent Pat Brisson spoke of his client’s happiness about his love for the Canadiens and the city of Montreal. It was at the microphone of Matin McGuire that the influential agent spoke out in this regard:

“Cole Caufield is very happy in Montreal. He always has a smile on his face on and off the ice. We see it in his off-ice implications, he is very happy.

Influential player agent Pat Brisson gave an interview to the 🎙 of @mmcguirehockey . He spoke in particular of his client Cole Caufield. 🏒 “Cole Caufield is very happy in Montreal” -Pat Brisson Listen 🎧➡ https://t.co/ag9Doi2MeW pic.twitter.com/mmWIwXxGyw — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) October 16, 2022

During the last campaign, ie 2021-22, the maverick had a second half of the season worthy of his immense talent. When Martin St-Louis arrived at the helm of the club last February, he revived the confidence of Caufield, which was lost somewhere in the Bell Centre.

Remember that when St-Louis arrived behind the three-color bench, Caufield had only one goal in 30 games with Dominique Ducharme as coach chief. Under the guidance of the legend who wore the number 26 during his long career, he flashed the red light 22 times in 37 games.

The prolific scorer has completely rebuilt his confidence with that glowing streak, and since the current season opener has proven he was ready for this year’s challenge.

To add weight to the argument above, note that Cole Caufield played a total of 80 games in the NHL, for a total of 29 goals.

So isn’t it illogical to state that the dialogue about him, that he’s a 30-goal scorer, or even 40-goal scorer, is true? The numbers are now there to prove it, aren’t they?

Especially since the complicity between Captain Nick Suzuki and him is palpable, both on the ice and off it. Caufield and Suzuki have similar intelligence for the game and he complements each other perfectly, as does the Backstrom-Ovechkin duo.

A lot of

– JT Miller blames himself for his slow start to the season.

Although its lucrative seven-year, $56 million extension won’t come into effect until next year😬https://t.co/MrSdxmSVTq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2022

– The San Diego Gulls have signed forward Rocco Grimaldi for a one-year term.

The San Diego Gulls have signed forward Rocco Grimaldi to a one-year, standard AHL contract. pic.twitter.com/nA28yqiKnU —Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 16, 2022

– Note that Jayden Struble is entering a very important year for the NCAA.

#GoHabsGo prospect Jayden Struble is entering a very important senior year in the NCAA, one he wants to make the most of before having to make a big decision. But the 21-year-old defender isn’t sweating it and neither should you: https://t.co/wqe21j9P7a — Marco D’Amico (@mndamico) October 16, 2022

– Neymar Jr will face justice due to his transfer with Barca.

Neymar on trial in connection with his transfer to Barçahttps://t.co/nSa2DlFDPd —RDS (@RDSca) October 16, 2022

– The reaction from a San Diego Padres fan to a Los Angeles Dodgers fan is very intense.