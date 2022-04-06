Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, has earned $178M in his 10 months leading the company

Intel revealed how much money its CEO and other top executives have made during 2021, and in a March 30 proxy statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission it is disclosed that its CEO, Pat Gelsingerearned during his first ten months of work a whopping $178 million.

amd also did the same a day later, revealing that its CEO, Lisa SuI saw his salary increased from $27.14 million to $29.5 million. This is the combination of your base salary ($1,076,317) plus bonuses, stock, rewards, etc.

For his ten and a half months of work in 2021, Pat Gelsinger received a base salary of $1,098,500a bonus of 1.7 million of dollars, 169.5 million dollars in stock awards, 5.1 million of non-equity incentive cash dollars, $685,000 in pension value, and $401,600 in other forms of compensation, including retirement plan contributions, company-provided transportation, and home security.

Of course, of the majority, the 169.5 million dollars are for now smoke, and that prize will only materialize if Intel shares double their value in a period of five years, something that for now seems almost impossible, and that is that since he arrived at the company the shares have dropped by 20%. On the other hand, the CEO donates half of his salary to charity.

The last drop experienced by the company was 6.4%, after it was announced that Intel will cut gross margins for a few years and will make Intel’s free cash flow negative for the first time in three decades. This is due to the large and millionaire investments that Intel is making to expand its semiconductor and chip manufacturing business. On the other hand, the average Intel employee earned $104,400 in 2021.

via: The Register