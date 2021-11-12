Patagonia has a new mission to “save our planet”

“When I look at how engaged I have been with the company, it has been progressively. At first I was intrigued by the culture – there were all the climbers and surfers, and I liked that the company had this informal, anti-authoritarian vibe. culture first interested me, and then, gradually, environmental work became more and more important “.

How does environmentalism intersect with Patagonian philosophy? How does it present itself in all departments?

“What we really focus on is quality: What constitutes quality in Patagonia? How can we have a shared definition? Why this is important. And the second important point for us is environmentalism: how is it essential for people in the different roles of the company? Twenty years ago, there were several subcultures on the farm: tree advocates working with environmental groups to save bits of land and ponds, product workers trying to make the best collection and stay ahead of the competition. Then there were the “bean counters” [del reparto della finanza] trying to make sure some of the money stayed in the bank. There was a lot of opposition and tension between these groups, but none ever won.

“Over the past 10 years, the business model has become much more dependent on environmentalism and activism. These constraints we have imposed on ourselves have actually led to innovations, and changed the way customers see us. Had I been on the finance team 15 years ago, I would have just looked at the numbers. Now when we needed a new warehouse, the finance department was looking in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, and they understood the environmental implications of putting a 300,000 square foot warehouse. on rough farmland. So they built it on a reclaimed coal mine. It wasn’t the ecologists who thought it, but the finance team who saw it as their responsibility. It takes more work and more reflection, but in the long run, when you go through this process, you end up creating innovations that other people wouldn’t have done. “

How can other apparel companies adopt these kinds of constraints, linking the financial and the environmental side? What lessons should they take from Patagonia?

“One of the discoveries we made when we switched to organic cotton [nel 1996] was that even when we push ourselves to the limit, we are basically a mining company. We are taking more from the planet than we are giving back, but now we see the opportunity with regenerative biology in food and clothing. It is not only about not using chemicals, but also about doing minimal tillage, turning crops, planting together. You can grow more nutritious, better tasting food using less water, fewer organic inputs, and have the potential to sequester carbon. Suddenly we had a new North Star, which is to do things that actually give back to the planet.

“I also think one thing about clothing that we’ve been missing over the past 50 years – and I’ve been in the industry for so long – is that clothes are a lot cheaper now than they were in 1970. The attitude is very different now. In fast fashion, people buy something, wear it seven times, and then throw it in the trash. Everyone in the fashion industry can participate in reorienting our minds on consumption and what we buy, so that the relationship we form with our things is based on how long we have them and where we wear them. It’s almost a throwback to what was fashion in the 40s and 50s, when women had very beautiful dresses, but not many. It seems like a direction to me. much healthier for our industry to follow. “