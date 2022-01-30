Patagonia, Italian mountaineer Corrado Pesce found dead: the body identified by drones

Corrado Pesce’s death was confirmed by Carolina Codó, an Argentine doctor and head of the El Chaltèn Alpine Rescue Center. “We were able only today to enlarge the images of a drone flown in the area of ​​the accident on Friday morning – he told the Ansa agency -. You can see the body of Pesce slipped 50 meters under the platform where he had spent the night with an Argentine companion. At that height, and without adequate protection, death from hypothermia arrives after a maximum of two hours “, explained the manager.

Following the story was also the embassy and consulate general of Bahía Blanca, led by Samuele Fazzi.

The climbing partners are safe – Pesce was not alone at the time of the accident, with him the Argentine Tomás Aguiló and other professional climbers who managed to descend. According to their testimonies, Corrado found refuge in a sort of natural cave on the mountain wall called the ‘box of the English’.

The despair of the family – “I can’t believe it. You took away a part of us all. Your daughter, your grandchildren: for them you were and are the Spiderman on the ice. It will be hard to swallow all this darkness you created”, writes on Facebook the sister of Corrado Pesce, Lidia.