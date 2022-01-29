Patagonia, the Italian mountaineer “Korra” Pesce blocked on Cerro Torre and seriously injured: “Searches suspended”

An Italian climber, Corrado “Korra” Pesce, 41, a mountain guide, has been blocked since yesterday on Cerro Torre, a summit of 3128 meters in Patagonia, after being seriously injured by an avalanche along the east face. The news, bounced in these hours on social networks from Argentina, is confirmed by the mountain guides of Chamonix, where Pesce, originally from Novara, has been living for years. The news is fragmentary, but it seems that the Italian – an expert mountaineer, protagonist of numerous exploits and profound connoisseur of the Argentine Andes – has found shelter in a small refuge on the mountain wall called the “box of the English”.

Cerro Torre in Patagonia, on the border between Argentina and Chile

According to the specialized site Montagna.tv, the situation would be very serious: “A new update from Ahora Calafate makes us lose all hope. The army helicopter managed to evacuate Tomás this morning, delivering him to the Calafate airport to an ambulance that has transferred to hospital. “He is injured and has several fractures, but he is lucid and has not lost consciousness at any time”. Unfortunately, underlines Montagna.tv, “in the meantime it was decided to interrupt the rescue operations, aimed at recovering Corrado Pesce in the garage,” as there is no chance of survival. “According to reports from the El Rescue Commission Chalten, the two would have lost all their equipment in the avalanche and Pesce, who cannot move, would have suffered very serious injuries: “Korra”, therefore, will remain on Cerro Torre for now.

“The situation is difficult. Bad weather conditions, strong wind and poor visibility are affecting the rescue”, explain the Chamonix mountain guides, explaining that they are in contact “with friends who are on site”. “We are in contact to understand when the rescue expedition can start again – say the Chamonix mountain guides – We are following the situation with apprehension”.