patch 0.9.1 arrives this week, here’s what will change

Konami announced the imminent arrival of the patch 0.9.1 patch for eFootball 2022 on consoles and PCs, this update will be available from November 5th and will address minor bugs and technical issues with the aim of improving performance and overall stability.

Konami clarifies on social media that this is not the long-awaited first major update of eFootball 2022, expected for the end of October and generically postponed to November. This is a minor patch designed to fix some bugs but it will not improve other aspects of the game and above all it will not present additional content or extra modes.

In October Konami launched a survey to collect feedback on eFootball 2022 with the aim of gathering opinions and advice from the community to improve the project. The launch of eFootball 2022 was unfortunately disastrous and the game it was received strongly negatively from the public and critics, the developers for their part have openly apologized and promised that they will work hard to improve the situation.

More than a month after its launch, the first major patch has not yet come out and the initially announced roadmap appears to have suffered delays, this fall Konami should also publish the mobile versions of eFootball for iPhone, iPad and Android, at the moment, however, a launch date has not yet been announced.