Patch 1.02 solves many problems on consoles

A few hours after the release of the apology message, with which Rockstar Games promised to solve all the problems of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the first important patch for the collection has arrived.

GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Update 1.02 Edition has just been posted on PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In the long changelog entrusted to Rockstar’s support pages, the developers claim to have solved numerous problems related to localization, collisions, map holes, textures and misplaced objects, camera clipping through the elements of the scenario, incorrect subtitles, help messages incorrect, problems with new character models in cutscenes and repeated, delayed or skipped audio tracks.

To all these interventions that affect the collection in its entirety, one is added multitude of specific tweaks for individual games and, in some cases, for individual consoles. In GTA 3, for example, the Pay ‘N’ Spray doors were unlocked incorrectly closed, while in Vice City the lights of the fire trucks and the problems with the GPS routes in the Autocide mission were fixed. San Andreas has seen an even greater number of interventions, including those addressing incorrect rain effects, the invisible Flint County bridge, and the sensitivity of aiming in the Ammu-Nation gun challenge. We advise you to consult the 1.02 patch changelog on the official website to find out all the changes.

According to what can be read on the official website, this patch is currently only available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, however in the changelog it is strangely also mentioned an intervention for Nintendo Switch, which fixed an issue that caused Vice City to reset language settings on every reboot.

Owners of GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC must instead continue to be patient, however in the coming days they will receive the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas for free as a sign of apology from Rockstar.