patch 1.11 on PC with Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX – Nerd4.life

Horizon Zero Dawn on PC updates again with the arrival of the patch 1.11, which brings with it several technical improvements mainly thanks to support for Nvidia DLSS and AMD FidelityFX, with all the characteristics that these entail.

The patch, obviously free for game owners, therefore applies various evolutions on the technical front, as we can see from the official notes. Among these there are graphical improvements thanks to the application of Nvidia DLSS upscaling technology, which uses algorithms via artificial intelligence to increase the level of detail of the image while favoring performance thanks to a lower computational load. Virtually the same system, albeit through different technology, is also used by AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is applied with this patch in place of the CAS used so far.

Other changes concern the user interface, with new options applied to the graphics settings also following the introduction of DLSS and FSR, in addition to the removal of the Render Scale option, changed in two main settings.

Also very interesting are i changes to shader management, summarized in the following points: