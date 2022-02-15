patch 19.30 available, news and changes between gyroscope, startup and more – Nerd4.life

Epic Games has announced that it has concluded the maintenance period provided for the application of theupdate v19.30 from Fortnitewhich is now available to all players and brings some with it news and changes interesting.

As reported by the development team, these changes concern the battle royale mode of the famous game, introducing in particular the gyroscopic controls and other news that aim to improve the gaming experience, also meeting some requests from the huge community of players committed to Fortnite.

In collaboration with Julian “Jibb” Smart, an input specialist and creator of the “flick stick”, the rapid movement of the stick, Epic Games announced that they have added optional gyro controls to Fortnite on platforms that support the gyroscopeexpanding its support in addition to Nintendo Switch and Android also on PS4, PS5 and PC and also introducing the flick stick.

With the gyro controls, you will be able to control the camera by turning the controller. Enable or disable the gyro controls on Fortnite in the “Touch and Motion” tab of the settings. Gyro controls can offer greater accuracy than standard aiming with the stick, but they don’t have to replace it completely. (With the flick stick, for example, moving the right stick in a certain direction quickly moves the camera in that direction.)

With the 19.30 version, in addition, Epic Games has removed the initial game screen (which appeared on PlayStation, Xbox and PC) which allowed you to initially choose the game mode between Save the World, Battle Royale or Creative. With the patch you now start directly from the lobby, from which you can join the game group directly.

With this change, Creative and Save the World modes are now found within the “Discover” screen, which can be accessed by clicking the “CHANGE” button above “PLAY!” This change clearly reflects the desire to give even more prominence and centrality to the modality Battle royalwhich has now become the main hub of Fortnite.

Finally, between the changes and the corrections carried out we report the removal of armored walls from the loot of supply deliveries in competitive playlists, the solution to an issue that caused two available Tent slots instead of three, the fix of the bug with the building pieces not being placed after the players had double-tapped the relative icon and that of the Spider-Man web shooters released by the eliminated players who again received 20 shots available.

We recently saw trailers and images of Uncharted characters for Fortnite and the fact that a Steam Deck version is out of plans at the moment.