patch at launch and dimensions revealed by the eShop – Nerd4.life

The remakes Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for Nintendo Switch will require you to download and install one patch at launch. The information comes directly from the Japanese eShop, which also reveals the approximate weight of the digital versions, which are around 8GB including the aforementioned update.

An update on day one had actually already been anticipated by the official website of the two remakes, which stated that “in order to take advantage of some content, the installation of the update distributed after the release date may be required”.

The new information from the Japanese eShop offers more details on the matter, explaining that the update will be “necessary for certain feature while playing with other people, such as communication, exchanges and battles. “Apart from this it is not clear whether the update will introduce content not present at launch or if it will fix more or less serious bugs that could ruin the game experience for those who do not install it.

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be available starting in November 19 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Several users are already in possession of a copy well in advance and details are circulating on the net about Pokédexes, history and Legendaries.