patch coming, the classics are back on the stores

2020 had Cyberpunk 2077, 2021 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The collection with the three classics of Rockstar of the PS2 era arrived on the market marred by countless problems of a technical and non-technical nature, which are creating a lot of headaches for gamers who have believed in the project since day one.

Today, one week after its launch, the first official release from Rockstar Games has arrived., Which has made its debut apologizing to all players for what happened and admitting that “These classic games did not debut in a state that respects the quality standards of the company, nor the standards that gamers expect”.

Rockstar Games has also ensured that In the next few days, a new Title Update will arrive for all versions of GTA The Trilogy, which aims to solve technical problems and improve the overall experience. The development team has already planned other updates with the aim of bringing the video games included in the collection to the qualitative state they deserve.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games is preparing to bring the three original classics back to PC versions on the Rockstar Store in the form of a bundle (they had been removed before the release of the Trilogy, sparking the anger of a certain fringe of gamers). In addition, the bundle will be given to all who purchased GTA The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PC or that they will do so by June 30, 2022.